INTERVIEW | ‘Generative AI will disrupt IT industry’: Tanvir Khan

BENGALURU: NTT DATA, the Japan-based global innovator of IT and business services, focuses on emerging technologies such as metaverse and quantum computing. In an interaction with TNIE, NTT DATA’s Chief Digital Officer Tanvir Khan says generative AI will disrupt the IT services industry in the same way offshore outsourcing changed the industry 20 years ago.

Excerpts:

Many companies are now focusing on generative AI. How are you looking at its future?

We have been working on AI for more than a decade and for the past couple of years on generative AI, basically on large language models. The way we look at generative AI is that it’s going to be very disruptive to the industry in the same order of magnitude as offshore outsourcing about 20 years ago. It will fundamentally change the industry. Generative AI is going to take out a huge amount of labour for content generation as it can create web content and do writing, but most importantly it can write software. So, the biggest impact we see is in the code generation space.

Are you developing a governance structure for generative AI?

Many companies, including ours, are working to develop a governance structure for generative AI, which essentially needs three components. One is information security, the second is privacy, and the third is compliance. When you interact with ChatGPT, you are actually training it. And you end up putting some private information that will essentially become public.

For example, when people ask ChatGPT to rewrite a proposal, they are putting proposals in the public domain. We are developing our own generative enterprise architecture. We work very closely with Microsoft Azure Open AI. The second thing is you need to have the ability to get the foundational model refreshed, and then you have a governance framework, which is essentially information security, privacy and compliance. We have six innovation centres that work in emerging technologies across the world and they work in technologies such as metaverse, quantum computing, digital humans (humanised versions of chatbots), digital twins (digital representation of a physical object, person, or process, which helps companies simulate real situations and measure their outcomes).

Every country needs to come out with its own AI governance policy. This is so nascent an area that regulations usually lag a little bit. But, there are whole issues of ethics around AI and most companies are in the early stages of drafting their regulations.

You are one of the big players in data centres. Are you planning to increase your capacity in India?

NTT is the world’s third largest data centre infrastructure provider and if we look at India, we are looking to increase our capacity from 144 megawatts to 350 megawatts in two years.

