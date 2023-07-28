Seamless transition from real to virtual

By Express News Service

The latest Netflix crime series, Vortex, shows the police using immersive technology to recreate the 3D image of a crime scene and, due to a glitch in the system, accidentally transporting the protagonist into the past, when his wife met with an accident at the same spot.

The French crime series uses a dark room and a pair of ‘normal’ looking spectacles to immerse the cop investigating the crime into a virtual ‘reality’.

The sci-fi series might have gone too far by allowing the protagonist to use a glitch in the technology to travel back in time to the past, but ‘Immersive Reality’ is already a reality in the present.

What is Immersive Reality?

Immersive reality creates a new virtual reality by using 360-degree space. Like in Vortex, one can recreate a physical space, and enhance it with virtual objects to create an entirely new world with a perfect blend of real and virtual objects.

According to Mckinsey, immersive-reality technologies use sensing technologies and spatial computing to help users see the world differently through mixed or augmented reality or see a different world through virtual reality. In short, you are immersed in a new reality using special and sensing technologies and augmented reality.

Underlying technologies

Virtual Reality: Using this technology, a user is completely transported to a virtual world surrounded by contents by use of a head-mounted display.

360 VR: This technology allows the user to be in the middle of a scene that has been created virtually.

Augmented Reality: This technology is used to add digital images on top of real-world scenarios. The Snapchat filters are a great example of augmented reality.

Mixed Reality is a mix of virtual reality and augmented reality.

Spatial computing allows you to use computer graphics, images and other functions in the backdrop of a physical space instead of a computer screen. Use cases

Immersive learning experiences: Instead of boring 2D diagrams and pictures, students can make use of immersive reality to attain a better understanding of the machines or creatures they are studying.

Virtual fitting rooms: Instead of trying out dozens of dresses before buying one, once use a virtual fitting room to choose the best-fit dress.

Virtual layouts: While buying an under-construction flat, one can now take a virtual trip of the house, the residential society and the locality that may come up in future.

Interactive ads: Immersive reality can be used to create advertisements for products to generate better recall value.

The latest Netflix crime series, Vortex, shows the police using immersive technology to recreate the 3D image of a crime scene and, due to a glitch in the system, accidentally transporting the protagonist into the past, when his wife met with an accident at the same spot. The French crime series uses a dark room and a pair of ‘normal’ looking spectacles to immerse the cop investigating the crime into a virtual ‘reality’. The sci-fi series might have gone too far by allowing the protagonist to use a glitch in the technology to travel back in time to the past, but ‘Immersive Reality’ is already a reality in the present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is Immersive Reality? Immersive reality creates a new virtual reality by using 360-degree space. Like in Vortex, one can recreate a physical space, and enhance it with virtual objects to create an entirely new world with a perfect blend of real and virtual objects. According to Mckinsey, immersive-reality technologies use sensing technologies and spatial computing to help users see the world differently through mixed or augmented reality or see a different world through virtual reality. In short, you are immersed in a new reality using special and sensing technologies and augmented reality. Underlying technologies Virtual Reality: Using this technology, a user is completely transported to a virtual world surrounded by contents by use of a head-mounted display. 360 VR: This technology allows the user to be in the middle of a scene that has been created virtually. Augmented Reality: This technology is used to add digital images on top of real-world scenarios. The Snapchat filters are a great example of augmented reality. Mixed Reality is a mix of virtual reality and augmented reality. Spatial computing allows you to use computer graphics, images and other functions in the backdrop of a physical space instead of a computer screen. Use cases Immersive learning experiences: Instead of boring 2D diagrams and pictures, students can make use of immersive reality to attain a better understanding of the machines or creatures they are studying. Virtual fitting rooms: Instead of trying out dozens of dresses before buying one, once use a virtual fitting room to choose the best-fit dress. Virtual layouts: While buying an under-construction flat, one can now take a virtual trip of the house, the residential society and the locality that may come up in future. Interactive ads: Immersive reality can be used to create advertisements for products to generate better recall value.