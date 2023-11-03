The ‘twin’ effect: Into the world of virtual twin

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The concept of virtual twin technology is gaining significance across sectors as this new tech is changing the way one interacts with the physical world. Virtual twins can imitate their physical counterparts—things, personalities or situations—and can perform authorised actions independently.

What the virtual twin technology does is, it takes information from the real world and creates a simulation with which one can run experiments on future prospects of anything. If something is likely to become dangerous later on, this technology will flag it early enough so that rectifications can be done accordingly. Such a feature will be a boon in the medical field, where doctors can literally save lives by taking preventive action on time. “At its core, virtual twin technology creates a digital replica or ‘twin’ of a physical object, system, or environment. This twin is a dynamic and interactive digital model that mirrors the real-world counterpart in real time. With the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, data is continuously collected from the physical entity and fed into its virtual counterpart, creating a symbiotic relationship,” explains Sanjoy Paul, program director, of technology at Hero Vired.

This concept is being used across various sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, energy and urban planning. The healthcare sector is now benefiting from this technology, as it can simulate the effects of dosage or responses of a device before any specific treatment.

Surgeons can use digital replicas for surgical planning, enabling personalised treatment simulations and drug discovery. The technology will be a game changer for the manufacturing sector, as companies can create virtual twins of their production lines and equipment. By doing so, they gain the ability to predict maintenance needs accurately, reducing downtime by up to 30%. “Real-time monitoring of manufacturing processes through virtual twins enhances product quality and results in a 20% reduction in defects. This technology also contributes to sustainability efforts by optimising machine usage and reducing energy consumption by 15%,” says Paul.

Virtual twin technology is used in the aerospace industry to monitor planes, make weather forecasts and discover faults, if any. Though both digital and virtual twins are used commonly, the latter creates highly accurate products or processes. According to Grand View Research, the global digital twin market size is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 37.5% from 2023 to 2030. The size was estimated at USD 11.13 billion in 2022.

Digital twins and virtual twins are similar in the sense both are 3D representations, but there are differences. A digital twin prototype focuses on one specific object, whereas virtual twin experiences let you visualise, model and simulate the entire environment of a sophisticated experience. Virtual twins allow for predictive analytics, enabling organisations to anticipate issues before they occur.

This proactive approach saves time, and resources, and reduces operational disruptions.

