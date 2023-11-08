How it works | Rubik’s Cube: Rotating the world’s imagination

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

One of the biggest pathbreaking toys of the modern age was introduced by Hungarian architect Erno Rubik in 1974. Initially called “Magic Cube”, the Rubik’s Cube has challenged generations of enthusiasts and prodigies, emerging as an influential icon of 20th century pop culture.

The Rubik’s Cube is a 3-dimensional combination puzzle, consisting of six sides that can be fully rotated, allowing the nine coloured squares on each face to be scrambled into quintillions of combinations. Simply put, the cube comprises 26 smaller pieces -- nine centerpieces, 12 edge pieces, and five corner pieces. The centerpieces are fixed in place and never move, while the edge and corner pieces can be twisted and turned around. The centerpieces are the cube’s only stationary parts and determine each face’s colour. Edge pieces connect the centerpieces on axles around a core, and can move along an edge. Corner pieces connect its three faces and can move around a corner.

A standard cube is composed of a 3x3x3 configuration, with each face (with a different colour) made up of nine smaller square tiles (or stickers). Traditionally, these colours are red, yellow, blue, green, white and orange. The aim of the puzzle is to twist and turn the cube’s faces until each of the six faces becomes a single colour.

Mechanics of the cube

The Rubik’s Cube is solved through a set of moves, notations, algorithms and manipulations. To set up a puzzle, the cube’s six faces: front, back, left, right, up, and down, are mixed up by rotating the edges and scrambling the differently-shaded faces. To turn a face, the player grips and twists the cube 90 degrees, either clockwise or counterclockwise. The notation used to describe these moves is based on the initials of each face.

Basic Rotations



R: Rotate right layer clockwise



R’: Rotate right layer anti-clockwise

L: Rotate left layer clockwise



L’: Rotate left layer anti-clockwise

U: Rotate top layer clockwise



U’: Rotate top layer anti-clockwise

F: Rotate front layer clockwise



F’: Rotate front layer anti-clockwise

The puzzle may be solved layer by layer, or face by face, where the player succeeds in creating a cross using the edge pieces and then matching the colours of the corner pieces, while expert speedcubers use sophisticated algorithms, solving two layers simultaneously.

When Rubic invented the toy, it was aimed at teaching his students to understand 3D objects, but it soon became a rage around the world, testing the wits of generations of whizzes. The geometry and number play involved in solving this puzzle are mind-boggling. The standard 3x3 puzzle unlocks 43252003274489856000 combinations. Over the years, the cube has seen many iterations in a 2x 2, 4x4, 5x5, and also a 33x33 format. This cube tests memory, analytical thinking, logical reasoning, patience, and dexterity. It may have six standard colours, but the Rubik’s Cube is evergreen.



