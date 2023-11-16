IHCL unveils a brand new European-style five-star resort in North Goa

Srushti Kulkarni By

Express News Service

Escape to the lap of luxury in the heart of a North Goan village with Hacienda de Bastora, a European-style five-star resort, the newest jewel of Taj Group’s Amã Stays & Trails unveiled by Raya Shankhwalker Architects. The architecture of Hacienda de Bastora seamlessly blends traditional Goan and Portuguese styles, creating a unique and visually stunning ambience.

The Heritage Wing, a meticulously restored 75-year-old Portuguese mansion, stands as a testament to the resort’s commitment to preserving historical legacies while embracing contemporary sophistication. Its grandiose salon, classic English study and high-ceilinged lobby invite guests into a world of timeless luxury.

Dining at Hacienda de Bastora is a gastronomic journey in itself. The Rafa Terrace, a meticulously recreated Greek-style open-air courtyard, centred around a century-old olive tree imported from Spain, serves a fabulous Mediterranean-inspired menu, from mezze platters to mouth-watering chargrilled delights. For an enchanting dining experience, the Rafa live kitchen sits amidst a lily pond, emanating seductive aromas from its wood-fired pizza oven and teppanyaki grill. The Bohemian bar and lounge, adorned with gothic accents is the resort’s speakeasy-style watering hole where a mixologist crafts quintessential cocktails, both classic and exotic, while the first-rate humidor boasts exceptional cigars.

Indulge in the resort’s exceptional amenities, including a relaxing spa, a luxurious lagoon pool, a fully-equipped gym and the charming Café De La Fonte — which is a picturesque ’60s style European street-side café — beckons with its lion-headed fountain and art-laden walls, providing a charming setting to savour local delicacies. The opulent suites and villas, each thoughtfully designed, provide a sanctuary of comfort and privacy. Hacienda de Bastora’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of eco-friendly building materials and advanced technologies for optimal water conservation.

By simply wandering through the estate’s oasis of green, featuring ancient olive trees and hybrid fruit trees, surrounded by delightful artefacts from around the world, one can relish a European holiday experience in the vibrant setting of Bastora. Committed to sustainability, Hacienda de Bastora is built from eco-friendly materials ensuring durability while preserving the environment. The resort also incorporates water conservation technologies, including rainwater harvesting and advanced filtration systems.

