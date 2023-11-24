The next gen AI toothbrush is here

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Emerging technologies are being used in different use cases and this time, generative AI has found its way into toothbrush and oral healthcare. Top companies are now making use of Gen AI to track how people brush their teeth and real-time inputs are displayed immediately. This AI brush knows exactly how you clean your teeth. Apart from analysing your brushing, it also guides you.

Oral-B

Oral-B’s AI toothbrush tracks your brushing style and also alerts if you are not brushing enough. It provides personalised feedback so that one can improve brushing and focus on oral healthcare. Oral-B claims that its AI-powered oral scrubber has been trained through many volunteers to assess different brushing styles. Through volunteers, it was detected how they are being used in the mouth so those pointers can help improve one’s brushing habits.

There are 3D-printed and hands-free brushing tools that help consumers to maintain their oral hygiene. Experts opine that the integration of AI technology in toothbrushes can create a disruptive opportunity in the health and wellness space. According to Oral-B, 80% of people miss at least one area of their mouth when brushing. Also, this toothbrush uses sensors that can detect whether one applies too much pressure or not brushing enough in a certain spot.

Royal Philips

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, was in Bengaluru recently to open the company’s new innovation campus and he explained how gen AI plays an important role in different use cases including oral healthcare. Philips Sonicare uses AI to analyse the brushing behaviour. Last year, Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes was launched in India and it features advanced sonic technology.

It claims that the sonic technology removes plaque three times more than the standard manual brushing by making 31,000 brush strokes per minute, and this technology utilises micro vibrations which drive fluid inside the teeth and gum line, leading to gentle and effective cleaning.

Using AI, the Sonicare app provides real-time guidance on pressure, duration and so on. As reports are immediately available, they can recommend and also list out actionable steps to be taken by users for better brushing.

Colgate Palmolive

Last month Colgate Palmolive launched trials of its gen AI chatbot. Experts say long-standing companies have now started using innovation, data and analytics in health and hygiene products so that they can retain and also better serve their customers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Emerging technologies are being used in different use cases and this time, generative AI has found its way into toothbrush and oral healthcare. Top companies are now making use of Gen AI to track how people brush their teeth and real-time inputs are displayed immediately. This AI brush knows exactly how you clean your teeth. Apart from analysing your brushing, it also guides you. Oral-B Oral-B’s AI toothbrush tracks your brushing style and also alerts if you are not brushing enough. It provides personalised feedback so that one can improve brushing and focus on oral healthcare. Oral-B claims that its AI-powered oral scrubber has been trained through many volunteers to assess different brushing styles. Through volunteers, it was detected how they are being used in the mouth so those pointers can help improve one’s brushing habits.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are 3D-printed and hands-free brushing tools that help consumers to maintain their oral hygiene. Experts opine that the integration of AI technology in toothbrushes can create a disruptive opportunity in the health and wellness space. According to Oral-B, 80% of people miss at least one area of their mouth when brushing. Also, this toothbrush uses sensors that can detect whether one applies too much pressure or not brushing enough in a certain spot. Royal Philips Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, was in Bengaluru recently to open the company’s new innovation campus and he explained how gen AI plays an important role in different use cases including oral healthcare. Philips Sonicare uses AI to analyse the brushing behaviour. Last year, Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes was launched in India and it features advanced sonic technology. It claims that the sonic technology removes plaque three times more than the standard manual brushing by making 31,000 brush strokes per minute, and this technology utilises micro vibrations which drive fluid inside the teeth and gum line, leading to gentle and effective cleaning. Using AI, the Sonicare app provides real-time guidance on pressure, duration and so on. As reports are immediately available, they can recommend and also list out actionable steps to be taken by users for better brushing. Colgate Palmolive Last month Colgate Palmolive launched trials of its gen AI chatbot. Experts say long-standing companies have now started using innovation, data and analytics in health and hygiene products so that they can retain and also better serve their customers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp