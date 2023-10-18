Home Xplore

Behind the science Augusta Ada Lovelace: Heralding computer age

The turning point in Ada’s life and a significant contributor to the computer age was when she was introduced to Charles Babbage at the age of 17, who is now considered the ‘Father of the Computer’.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Augusta Ada Lovelace. (Photo | Express)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

Augusta Ada Lovelace is an unsung hero who laid the foundation for the digital age, known as the first computer programmer. She was born into a wealthy family on December 10, 1815, to Anne Isabella Noel-Byron and English poet Lord Byron.

Early on, she was given a scientific education, especially in mathematics and music. Ada’s great contribution to computer science of realising that machines can be more than just number crunchers was way ahead of its time.

The turning point in Ada’s life and a significant contributor to the computer age was when she was introduced to Charles Babbage at the age of 17, who is now considered the ‘Father of the Computer’. Ada was deeply intrigued by Babbage’s plans for creating a device called the Analytical Engine, which would combine the array of adding gears in his earlier ‘Difference Engine’ with a punchcard for operating systems.

In England, in 1842,  Ada translated a short article by Italian mathematician Luigi Menabrea, which described the workings called ‘Sketch of the Analytical Engine, with Notes from the Translator’. The final article contained several early ‘computer programs,’ and observations on the potential uses of the machine. She wrote the article from A to G, the G note was a stepping stone to the first algorithm. The visionary died at the age of 36 on 27 November 1852, from uterine cancer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital ageAugusta Ada Lovelace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp