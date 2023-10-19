Travel diary: New swanky rides at Sasan Gir Safari to take off just before Diwali

By Express News Service

If you’re heading to Sasan Gir Safari anytime soon, be prepared for an all new experience as the fleet of Mahindra Boleros await to take you on your next safari experience. The iconic Maruti Gypsy that once ruled the safari tours in Sasan Gir — the sole sanctuary of the Asiatic Lions — will gradually make way for the Bolero Safari. Last year’s records show a footfall of over eight lakh tourists across the Sasan, Ambardi, and Devaliya regions if the sanctuary and this year’s footfall is expected to increase. The newer Bolero experience comes with a price of ₹3,500 and the number of vehicles is expected to rise from 150 to 180, especially considering the anticipated surge during the upcoming Diwali vacations.

Goa is the cheapest destination for your 2023 year-enders!

Much to everyone’s surprise, sun and sand destination Goa has been adjudged the cheapest holiday destination for domestic and international tourists in India for NY2024 celebrations. Travel aggregator Agoda has unveiled its list of the most affordable travel destinations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Asia-Pacific region and among the budget-friendly options, this coastal paradise has emerged as the most economical tourist hotspot, with an average room rate of ₹7,621 between December 22 and December 31. We are honestly surprised!

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

If you’re heading to Sasan Gir Safari anytime soon, be prepared for an all new experience as the fleet of Mahindra Boleros await to take you on your next safari experience. The iconic Maruti Gypsy that once ruled the safari tours in Sasan Gir — the sole sanctuary of the Asiatic Lions — will gradually make way for the Bolero Safari. Last year’s records show a footfall of over eight lakh tourists across the Sasan, Ambardi, and Devaliya regions if the sanctuary and this year’s footfall is expected to increase. The newer Bolero experience comes with a price of ₹3,500 and the number of vehicles is expected to rise from 150 to 180, especially considering the anticipated surge during the upcoming Diwali vacations. Goa is the cheapest destination for your 2023 year-enders! Much to everyone’s surprise, sun and sand destination Goa has been adjudged the cheapest holiday destination for domestic and international tourists in India for NY2024 celebrations. Travel aggregator Agoda has unveiled its list of the most affordable travel destinations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Asia-Pacific region and among the budget-friendly options, this coastal paradise has emerged as the most economical tourist hotspot, with an average room rate of ₹7,621 between December 22 and December 31. We are honestly surprised!googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp