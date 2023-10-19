Home Xplore

Travel diary: New swanky rides at Sasan Gir Safari to take off just before Diwali

The newer Bolero experience comes with a price of  ₹3,500 and the number of vehicles is expected to rise from 150 to 180.

Published: 19th October 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 10:02 AM

Spotted deer at Sasan Gir. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

If you’re heading to Sasan Gir Safari anytime soon, be prepared for an all new experience as the fleet of Mahindra Boleros await to take you on your next safari experience. The iconic Maruti Gypsy that once ruled the safari tours in Sasan Gir — the sole sanctuary of the Asiatic Lions — will gradually make way for the Bolero Safari. Last year’s records show a footfall of over eight lakh tourists across the Sasan, Ambardi, and Devaliya regions if the sanctuary and this year’s footfall is expected to increase. The newer Bolero experience comes with a price of  ₹3,500 and the number of vehicles is expected to rise from 150 to 180, especially considering the anticipated surge during the upcoming Diwali vacations.

