Google to make Tensor chips in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Google will start manufacturing Tensor chips in India within the next three years, Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Tensor chip is a processor or new system-on-chip (SoC) used in Google pixel devices.

Vaishnaw, while speaking on the sidelines of Google for India 2023 event in New Delhi, said the American tech giant will also bring its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold, to India.

“We had asked Google to start manufacturing Pixel phones in India last year. They have done it this year. Similarly, the company will start manufacturing other products in India,” Vaishnaw added.

The minister said he has also asked Google to deepen the supply chain ecosystem in India. According to him, India has great potential in mobile phone component manufacturing. He expressed hope that components manufacturing will grow in the same way mobile manufacturing developed in the country. India will become a hub for telecom equipment manufacturing and designing, Vaishnaw said, adding India is already exporting telecom equipment to 14 countries including the US.

