'Women can have a vaginal birth after caesarean': Dr Suman Singh

By Express News Service

Dr Suman Singh (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) clears myths on C-section deliveries



Myth: Vaginal delivery is not possible after a C-section delivery



Fact: Women can have a vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC) given she is not at high-risk and maintains good health. However, an institutional delivery is a must to ensure that the patient having VBAC is closely monitored.



Myth: A loop of umbilical cord (nuchal chord) around the baby’s neck will require a C-section delivery



Fact: One in five babies have a nuchal chord. It is not a cause of worry requiring a caesarean. Once the baby’s head is delivered, the chord is unhooked and the rest of the baby is delivered.



Myth: Avoid consuming pulses after a C-section as they form pus in the stitches



Fact: Doctors recommend nutritious meals after the delivery to ensure proper tissue healing with all kinds of pulses included.



Myth: C-section can lead to weight gain



Fact: After any delivery, caesarean or vaginal, the healing period is 6-8 weeks. The woman is fit to perform any physical exercise after that. Since women in India are overfed with calorie-rich food after delivery and they do not exercise regularly, it makes them overweight, not caesarean.



Myth: Spinal anaesthesia administered during C-section causes back pain



Fact: Back pain issues are due to bad posture or calcium deficiency after childbirth.

Myth: A mother is bedridden for a week after a C-section



Fact: The concept of being bedridden for a week is old. A woman is seen ambulating within a day after delivery. Even doctors encourage early discharge and faster recovery in general now. Earlier, the patients were kept for seven days but are now discharged in two to three days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Dr Suman Singh (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) clears myths on C-section deliveries Myth: Vaginal delivery is not possible after a C-section delivery Fact: Women can have a vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC) given she is not at high-risk and maintains good health. However, an institutional delivery is a must to ensure that the patient having VBAC is closely monitored. Myth: A loop of umbilical cord (nuchal chord) around the baby’s neck will require a C-section delivery Fact: One in five babies have a nuchal chord. It is not a cause of worry requiring a caesarean. Once the baby’s head is delivered, the chord is unhooked and the rest of the baby is delivered. Myth: Avoid consuming pulses after a C-section as they form pus in the stitches Fact: Doctors recommend nutritious meals after the delivery to ensure proper tissue healing with all kinds of pulses included. Myth: C-section can lead to weight gain Fact: After any delivery, caesarean or vaginal, the healing period is 6-8 weeks. The woman is fit to perform any physical exercise after that. Since women in India are overfed with calorie-rich food after delivery and they do not exercise regularly, it makes them overweight, not caesarean. Myth: Spinal anaesthesia administered during C-section causes back pain Fact: Back pain issues are due to bad posture or calcium deficiency after childbirth. Myth: A mother is bedridden for a week after a C-section Fact: The concept of being bedridden for a week is old. A woman is seen ambulating within a day after delivery. Even doctors encourage early discharge and faster recovery in general now. Earlier, the patients were kept for seven days but are now discharged in two to three days. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });