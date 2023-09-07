Andaman beaches to become more lively

By Express News Service

Recent reports state that the Andaman and Nicobar Administration is planning to give permits for over 150 shacks to be setup on a select number of beaches in a bid to make them more lively.

It is said the administration of the archipelago received feedback from tourists who suggested that the scenic beaches of the islands are not as lively after sunset as per their expectations and then came up with the plan to setup more shacks.

At present, tourists to the islands are not allowed to venture close to the sea at night and this is true for most of the beaches of the island.

The additional beach shacks can be setup after officials of the Tourism Department and the District Level Committees (DLC) of the Andaman Nicobar Coastal Zone Management Authority (ANCZMA) provide permission. An inspection will also be conducted by authorities.

The permits will be cancelled if any shack is found indulging in discrimination over entry based on nationality, sex, caste, religion or race.

Of the 20 shacks that will come up in Havelock island, expect to see them spread across Sitapur, Kalapathar and Elephanta. As for Neil, 20 shacks each will come up on Bharatpur beach and in Laxmanpur beach.

Furthermore, 10 beach shacks each will be set up at Badabalu and Corbyn’s Cove in Port Blair, while 10 more will come up in Cutbert Bay.

Also, 15 beach shacks each will come up in Baludera and in Raman Bagaicha.

An integral part of coastal experiences across the world, the shacks blend with the environment. The shacks at the Andaman and Nicobar islands will be built using local and natural items.

Speaking about the same, Tourism Department Director Jatinder Sohal stated that permits will be given for 20 beach shacks on Havelock island, and 40 on Neil island.

Temporary shacks have come up in an unorganised manner at many popular beaches, which give a shabby look and thereby spoil the beauty and ambience of the beaches apart from causing disturbance to the visitors, Sohal added.

He also said it raises concern about the preservation of natural ecosystems.

The initiative, when implemented, is expected to generate revenue and create employment opportunities for locals.

