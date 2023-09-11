IELTS 101: All that you need to know

By Express News Service

It's that time of the year when Indian students, in a quest to pursue higher education abroad, are frantically looking at universities, countries and more. An unavoidable element of this journey is an English proficiency test. If IELTS is your choice, as it was for over 1.2 million people last financial year, then the test-conducting body, IDP Education, is here to banish any question or query you might have about the exam.

IELTS or, the International English Language Testing System, was inducted more than 30 years ago and today, has established itself as THE proficiency test. Not only that, it is internationally accepted by several countries including the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. When the future is at stake, one can easily get hounded by rueful questions.

Hence, Edex-Live spoke to Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, who currently oversees the IELTS examinations in India, seeking answers to the many queries that might haunt an aspirant. Excerpts from an interview

How does IELTS differentiate itself from other English proficiency tests?

IELTS is the most widely recognised English language proficiency test. This is primarily due to its unique features, such as a strong global reputation. Another remarkable feature of IELTS is its adaptability. It is available in both paper and computer formats that accommodate diverse test takers' preferences. A noteworthy distinction also lies in its assessment process which includes a combination of computerised marking and human expertise. Certified English experts evaluate IELTS tests (Writing and Speaking) by following global marking standards.

For non-native English speakers or those who did not study English as their first language, how equitable is the IELTS?

IELTS provides a fair and accurate representation of a test taker's English language abilities. The test is developed using a comprehensive and rigorous process that involves language assessment experts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the USA. The test content reflects real-life situations and maintains impartiality and fairness for all test takers, regardless of their background. One of the sections in IELTS is Speaking. Many non-native English speakers may have a mother-tongue influence on their language when speaking in English. When trained professionals examine the IELTS Speaking test, they ensure that a person is marked on the correct English usage and not on the n a t i v e a c c e n t influence. IDP mails the test preparation book to the candidates once they have booked the test. https://ielts.cambridgeconnect. org/ provides free test prep material and paid packages at nominal prices.

IELTS has been evolving with the changing times. What other changes are in the offing in the near future?

IELTS is a dynamic test constantly evolving to meet the needs of its users. With its constant endeavour to make the test more convenient for the candidates, it has developed One Skill Retake (OSR). OSR will allow the candidate to retake any one section of the test if they are not satisfied with the score of that skill rather than taking the entire test. OSR has received an extremely positive response in Australia and will be soon launched in India as well.

Considering the increasing globalisation where English serves as the de facto lingua franca, what is the role of proficiency tests in the future? How can these tests evolve to maintain their relevance in such a context?

In the context of growing global interconnectedness, where English has become the universal means of communication, the role of proficiency tests holds great significance for the future. These tests must evolve to maintain their relevance in this changing landscape. IELTS continues to evaluate itself and make necessary changes as per the changing times. The IELTS test emphasises four key test qualities: validity, reliability, impact, and practicality. Over more than 30 years, a collaborative effort involving academics, administrators, educators, and practitioners worldwide has refined these qualities through extensive research. The IELTS research programme, jointly funded by IELTS partners- IDP: IELTS Australia and the British Council, ensures an ongoing relationship with the broader linguistics and language testing community.

THREE MODULES FOR IELTS

IELTS Academic: It is designed to help those who want to pursue an undergraduate or higher course. It assesses a candidate’s ability to understand and use complex academic language, such as those used in academic lectures, textbooks, and research papers. General Training: One should opt for this module if one seeks employment abroad or wants to migrate to any 150+ countries IELTS is accepted, including Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. It assesses a candidate’s ability to communicate effectively in various social and workplace contexts, such as conversations with colleagues, written correspondence, and simple reports. IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): UKVI is a test for those candidates who plan to move to the UK. It has the same test format, content, scoring, and level of difficulty as the IELTS. The only difference is that an IELTS for UKVI test is approved by the UK Home Office for work, study, and migration purposes

IELTS, over 30 years of making a mark: Tips for non-native English speakers:

Consistent practice across the language skills of reading, writing, listening, and speaking

IELTS is time-bound, so improve time management skills by taking practice tests

Understanding the test format by familiarising yourself with the various sections

Focusing on expanding one’s vocabulary will be beneficial

Official IELTS materials from IDP offer sample test papers and study guides, use them

Regularly engaging in full-length practice tests under timed conditions

Beware of fraudulent test centres, Follow these steps:

Visit https://ielts.idp.com/book to access an up-to-date list of authorised test centres

Cross-reference the details of a chosen test centre with the official list

The presence of the official IELTS logo or accreditation seal on the test centre’s materials or premises can serve as an indicator of legitimacy

Online reviews from past test-takers can shed light on the centre’s reputation and credibility

Always use secure payment methods

Find all resources for prep online

An aspirant can find a wealth of free online preparation material available on the ielts.org website and https://www.ieltsidpindia.com, the official website. IDP provides a helpful guidebook that will assist a candidate in becoming familiar with the structure and content of the exam. These websites provide comprehensive resources, practice tests, and expert guidance to help an aspirant succeed in the examination

https://ielts.cambridgeconnect.org offers free prep materials and paid packages at nominal prices

Paper-based IELTS vs Computer-based IELTS – What is better for you?

The IELTS exam can be given either on a computer or on paper. We break down the differences between both versions and the pros and cons each version has to offer

Hence, Edex-Live spoke to Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, who currently oversees the IELTS examinations in India, seeking answers to the many queries that might haunt an aspirant. Excerpts from an interview How does IELTS differentiate itself from other English proficiency tests? IELTS is the most widely recognised English language proficiency test. This is primarily due to its unique features, such as a strong global reputation. Another remarkable feature of IELTS is its adaptability. It is available in both paper and computer formats that accommodate diverse test takers' preferences. A noteworthy distinction also lies in its assessment process which includes a combination of computerised marking and human expertise. Certified English experts evaluate IELTS tests (Writing and Speaking) by following global marking standards. 