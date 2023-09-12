News capsules: Study finds that AI can detect gallbladder cancer accurately

By Express News Service

AI can detect gallbladder cancer accurately: Study

An artificial intelligence (AI) based approach demonstrated diagnostic performance comparable to experienced radiologists in detecting gall bladder cancer at a hospital in Chandigarh, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, Southeast Asia journal. The team at PGIMER in Chandigarh and IIT New Delhi aimed to develop and validate a deep learning (DL) model for GBC detection using abdominal ultrasound and compare its performance with radiologists.

‘High risk of respiratory infections in city kids’

Kids growing up in towns and cities suffer from more respiratory infections than those in rural areas, according to a study. Another research, published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology, shows that factors such as attending daycare, living in a damp home or near dense traffic increase the risk of chest infections in kids, while breastfeeding reduces the risk. Both the studies were presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Milan, Italy.

TCS to create accurate human heart models

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it has joined the Living Heart Project of European technology major Dassault Systemes to create accurate digital human heart models. TCS in an exchange filing said it will use its domain and technology expertise, and research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement, simulation and technological implementation in developing and validating accurate and personalised digital human heart models.

AI can detect gallbladder cancer accurately: Study An artificial intelligence (AI) based approach demonstrated diagnostic performance comparable to experienced radiologists in detecting gall bladder cancer at a hospital in Chandigarh, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, Southeast Asia journal. The team at PGIMER in Chandigarh and IIT New Delhi aimed to develop and validate a deep learning (DL) model for GBC detection using abdominal ultrasound and compare its performance with radiologists. ‘High risk of respiratory infections in city kids’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kids growing up in towns and cities suffer from more respiratory infections than those in rural areas, according to a study. Another research, published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology, shows that factors such as attending daycare, living in a damp home or near dense traffic increase the risk of chest infections in kids, while breastfeeding reduces the risk. Both the studies were presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Milan, Italy. TCS to create accurate human heart models Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it has joined the Living Heart Project of European technology major Dassault Systemes to create accurate digital human heart models. TCS in an exchange filing said it will use its domain and technology expertise, and research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement, simulation and technological implementation in developing and validating accurate and personalised digital human heart models.