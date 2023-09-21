Rajasthan: New tourist spot in every district

By Express News Service

In a bid to transform the state’s tourism landscape, the Rajasthan Tourism Department is in the process of identifying and developing new tourist destinations in all districts of the state, including Alwar, Ajmer, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, among others.

Funded through the Tourism Development Fund, the ambitious venture will result in the development, restoration and conservation of two tourist attractions in every district of the state. The total investment earmarked for the initiative is Rs 70.06 crore and it is being rolled out with help from several state government departments like the Forest Department, Archaeology Department and municipal bodies, among others.

Speaking about the new initiative, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Gayatri Rathod, said, “We are proud to announce that two unique tourist destinations have been earmarked for development in each district. This visionary plan not only aims to enhance existing tourist spots but also envisions the creation of entirely new attractions for visitors.”

