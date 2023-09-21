Travel diary: Visa on arrival for Indian and Chinese travellers in Myanmar

Home Xplore

It should be noted that Myanmar only began welcoming tourists from 2011. But it has been struggling to find visitors since 2020, due to the pandemic and the military coup.

21st September 2023

Myanmar is set to offer visas on arrival to tourists from its neighbouring countries India and China, recent reports state. The date for the one-year trial will be announced soon. Apart from attracting tourists from two of the most populated nations on Earth, for they have been its allies, Myanmar’s Tourism Ministry is looking to lure in visitors from Russia, another major ally.  It should be noted that Myanmar only began welcoming tourists from 2011. But it has been struggling to find visitors since 2020, due to the pandemic and the military coup.

Foreigners granted permission to Scale Cho Oyu & Shishapangma

The Tibet Mountaineering Association has granted foreigners its permission to summit Cho Oyu (present on the border between Tibet and Nepal and currently the sixth-highest peak in the world) and Shishapangma (located closer to the border of Nepal in Tibet’s autonomous region and the 14th highest mountain in the world) mountains which are, respectively, 8,188 m and 8,027 m tall (from the sea level). Since they are considered very dangerous, only pro-level mountaineers are advised to attempt to summit them.

Campaign launched to promote India as a top wedding destination

The Ministry of Tourism in India has launched a campaign recently to showcase India as a premier wedding destination for couples around the world. The ministry has identified five underrated honeymoon spots in India, which are — Ooty in Tamil Nadu, Gokarna in Karnataka, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar and Udaipur in Rajasthan. All of these destinations offer luxurious spots for weddings, and opulent stays and are perfect locations to spend a slow break after a string of hectic wedding weeks.

