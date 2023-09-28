Phuket: Most visited tourist destination of 2023 

By Express News Service

With travellers heading back with full confidence, now that the covid pandemic is over, a new report has revealed the most overcrowded destination in the world for 2023.

It is not Miami or Las Vegas and neither is it Dubai nor Singapore, but the Thai island of Phuket that has been found to be the most overcrowded tourist destination this year!

The research was conducted by MoneyTransfers.com, which noted that famous places around the world are suffering from overtourism.

While Phuket came on top, it was followed by Pattaya and Krabi, also in Thailand. Phuket had 118.5 travellers per resident, while Pattaya and Krabi had 98.7 and 72.2 travellers per resident, respectively.

According to the research website, Thailand is a popular destination among travellers because of its natural beauty and well-developed tourism and also because it offers excellent value for money.

“Anyone looking to convert and send money in Thailand will likely find an extremely favourable exchange rate, meaning your money goes much further here than in other popular destinations,” the website stated.

Interestingly, despite the top three spots having been locked out by the cities in Thailand, the Southeast Asian country ranks relatively low when it comes to being among the most visited nations in the world.

That crown went to Austria, which had an average of 3.6 international visitors per inhabitant, followed by Hong Kong and Greece with 3.8 and 3 tourists per inhabitant, respectively.

Fourth in the list of the most overcrowded destinations in the world is Mugla in Turkey (40.2), followed by Hurghada in Egypt (28.6), Macau (26.9), Heraklion in Greece (22.0), Venice in Italy (21.3), Rhodes in Greece (20.3), Miami in the USA (18.6), Orlando in the USA (17.8), Las Vegas, in the USA (10.2), Cancún, Mexico (9.6), Antalya, Turkey (9.2), Honolulu in the USA (8.1).

Top 10 overcrowded destinations in the world

Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

Krabi, Thailand

Mugla, Turkey

Hurghada, Turkey

Macau, China

Heraklion, Greece

Venice, Italy

Rhodes, Greece

Miami, USA

With travellers heading back with full confidence, now that the covid pandemic is over, a new report has revealed the most overcrowded destination in the world for 2023. It is not Miami or Las Vegas and neither is it Dubai nor Singapore, but the Thai island of Phuket that has been found to be the most overcrowded tourist destination this year! The research was conducted by MoneyTransfers.com, which noted that famous places around the world are suffering from overtourism.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Phuket came on top, it was followed by Pattaya and Krabi, also in Thailand. Phuket had 118.5 travellers per resident, while Pattaya and Krabi had 98.7 and 72.2 travellers per resident, respectively. According to the research website, Thailand is a popular destination among travellers because of its natural beauty and well-developed tourism and also because it offers excellent value for money. “Anyone looking to convert and send money in Thailand will likely find an extremely favourable exchange rate, meaning your money goes much further here than in other popular destinations,” the website stated. Interestingly, despite the top three spots having been locked out by the cities in Thailand, the Southeast Asian country ranks relatively low when it comes to being among the most visited nations in the world. That crown went to Austria, which had an average of 3.6 international visitors per inhabitant, followed by Hong Kong and Greece with 3.8 and 3 tourists per inhabitant, respectively. Fourth in the list of the most overcrowded destinations in the world is Mugla in Turkey (40.2), followed by Hurghada in Egypt (28.6), Macau (26.9), Heraklion in Greece (22.0), Venice in Italy (21.3), Rhodes in Greece (20.3), Miami in the USA (18.6), Orlando in the USA (17.8), Las Vegas, in the USA (10.2), Cancún, Mexico (9.6), Antalya, Turkey (9.2), Honolulu in the USA (8.1). Top 10 overcrowded destinations in the world Phuket, Thailand Pattaya, Thailand Krabi, Thailand Mugla, Turkey Hurghada, Turkey Macau, China Heraklion, Greece Venice, Italy Rhodes, Greece Miami, USA