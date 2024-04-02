Matchstick-sized implant to avoid unplanned pregnancy

NEW DELHI: Not comfortable with conventional contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancy? Look no further as a contraceptive implant which releases a low, steady dose of the hormone progestin is now available in India. With an efficacy of 99%, Implanon NXT – a four-cm-long stick – can be inserted under the skin in the upper arm through a simple and painless procedure by a trained doctor and lasts up to three years. The implant prevents pregnancy by pausing ovulation. Progestin thickens the mucus of the cervix (opening to the uterus/womb), which makes it hard for sperm to reach the egg. Progestin also thins the lining of the uterus, which makes it harder for the fertilised egg to attach to the uterus, in the event sperm does fertilise an egg.

The good news is that the centre has rolled out this implant under its National Family Planning Programme Mission in 10 states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in a phased manner. “We have various contraceptive methods in India. Somehow, we found that for women who were admitted to our hospital for delivery and other eligible women, the acceptance of the implant is high,” said Dr Sheela Mane, obstetrician-gynecologist, KC General Hospital, Bangalore.

Mane added that there are minimal side effects and the chances are less for failure. “Most importantly, a woman doesn’t have to worry about it every day or every month like other methods. The best part is that after it is removed, the return of fertility is immediate.” A healthcare provider can remove the implant anytime when a woman decides to get pregnant. Rolled out under the Parivar Vikas scheme last year, the first phase covered high-fertility states of UP, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha and Assam. Already available in 110 countries, it is now also being offered in the private sector and costs Rs 3,100.

In India, roughly half of the 48.1 million pregnancies each year are unintended and lead to about 25 million unsafe abortions and 47,000 maternal deaths yearly. Several factors contribute to high unintended pregnancies in India.

Unplanned pregnancies can impact women in many ways, including physical and mental health challenges and long-term financial difficulties.