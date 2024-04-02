Wanted: radiologists to meet growing healthcare needs

BENGALURU: Even as the healthcare sector in India continues to grow at a brisk pace, the number of radiologists the country produces has not kept up, as the ratio of radiologists to patients is alarmingly low in India - with just one radiologist available for every 100,000 patients, starkly below the global average. This shortage is profoundly felt in rural areas as access to diagnostic services is critical for timely healthcare.

Industry data suggests that for every 100 diagnostic scans conducted daily, there is only one radiologist available to interpret the results. This scarcity significantly hampers timely reporting of emergency cases, directly impacting patient mortality and delaying crucial treatments and surgeries due to the inability to diagnose conditions accurately.

“Although the use of AI-based technology is improving the turnaround times for radiology reports in Tier I and II cities, the shortage is still a concern. Radiologists are available on-demand in private hospitals in well-developed cities, but the situation continues to be severe in Tier II and III cities,” said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, chairman at Aasra Hospitals, adding that this affects patients with emergency cases and there is certainly a greater need for measures to be taken to address this crisis immediately.

“The distribution of radiologists is heavily skewed towards metropolitan and Tier-I cities, a trend influenced by more attractive financial rewards and better working conditions,” said Kalyan Sivasailam, Founder and CEO of 5C network, a digital diagnostics startup.

The pool of radiologists can be increased by expanding the scope for post graduation courses and creating more opportunities for medical students to specialise in radiology. “Radiology has been the top most subject in the medical field for the last over four decades. But the number of PG seats in radiology in many states is not proportional to the demand which is why there are less number of radiologists, who require specialised training and equipment to perform their duties effectively. The cost of training, maintaining equipment and ensuring compliance with regulations can contribute to the overall expense of employing a radiologist,” said Dr Manas Ranjan Kar, senior interventional radiologist at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.