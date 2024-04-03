Small steps giant leaps

India is on a mission to expand its scientific boundaries in space. Following successive strides in space technology, from the launch of Aryabhata (first satellite - April 19, 1975) to the latest endeavours of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, India will emerge as the fourth country, after the USSR/Russia, the US, and China to successfully launch a human into . Gaganyaan, the country’s first human spaceflight programme, will launch with astronauts on board in 2025, as per media reports.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented astronaut wings to IAF Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla, who made the squad that will travel into space on board Gaganyaan, at a ceremony in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, officially becoming ‘Gaganauts’.

According to ISRO: “The Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.” With both anticipation and preparation, the efforts of ISRO will help India chart newer echelons in space exploration. Accordingly, this momentous mission calls for meticulous planning, ensuring safety and success of both crew and machine.