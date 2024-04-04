All you need to know about ‘destination dupes’

Popular tourist destinations that are often on the bucket list of most travellers bring with them a major concern — affordability. The more famous the place is, the more one might end up having to spend. However, the latest travel trend for this year points to a surge in ‘destination duping.’ As the term suggests, this is a practice of travelling to off-beat places that fall within the budget while offering an experience somewhat similar to that of tourist hot-spots. The ‘dupes’ have uncanny similarities with the original destinations and offer unique cultural experiences for travellers.

The trend, which is fuelled by social media, comes as a response to overcrowding and overuse of resources. Places like Athens have restricted the number of visitors, while Venice and Amsterdam are now charging tourist taxes. This presents a golden opportunity for the ‘dupes’ to bask in the spotlight.

For example: instead of Paris, one can choose Belgium’s Antwerp and its historic charm. Avoid Venice’s crowded gondolas and opt for Ljubljana’s scenic canals and swap Santorini for Paros’ pristine beaches and cliffs. India is not far behind on the trend, with travellers choosing Gokarna over Goa, Zanskar over Gulmarg and Udaipur over Jaipur.

Countries like Slovenia have even embraced the trend as it contributes to sustainable tourism in the long run. However, while destination dupes offer a more relaxing trip and authentic experiences on a lesser budget, there are some challenges to consider. Transportation can be a hurdle since these are places that are still underdeveloped for tourism. Similarly, planning might also require more effort, given the limited information that is available about these places.

Despite these hurdles, the trend is undeniable. There has been an uptick in the number of searches for destinations that are more low-key. Given how the trend is exploding on social media, travel experts are confident that destination duping is here to stay. It offers a win-win for travellers seeking the real deal on a budget, while these hidden gems benefit from a more sustainable form of tourism