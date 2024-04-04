Chasing desi New Years

While tomorrow marks the new year according to the lunisolar calendar and some communities across India will be ushering in a new auspicious annum to come, most Asian cultures with a connection to India’s traditional solar calendars will be celebrating the sacred day on April 13, 14 or 15. Here’s a quick guide to all the celebrations you can be a part of if you book your tickets quickly and finalise those itineraries soon...

Tamil Puthandu

Starting down south, in Tamil Nadu, the festival is called Puthandu and is also known officially as Tamil New Year. The festival is set to April 14 and does not change as per the vagaries of the solar calendar. The day is observed as a time for family. Households are cleaned and visits to local temples are common. People wear new clothes and children seek the blessings of family elders, followed by the family sitting down for a vegetarian feast. The day is also marked by big budget film releases from the Tamil movie industry (Kollywood), shopping festivals and picnicking across the state’s many tourist destinations. Special thaalis called Virunthu Saapadu are also served in most popular restaurants across the state. Head to Chennai for the best experience of the festivities and stay at ITC Grand Chola.

Baisakhi

Moving to the north, this new year is also called Vaisakhi and marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 and sometimes on April 14. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 13 April and travelling to Punjab, Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Haridwar in Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will allow you to get a glimpse of this special festival and the way it is celebrated. Also celebrated as Baan Ganga Tirtha in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra (Haryana) and as Sattua, Vaisakhi Sankranti or Satwahi in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The best place to bring in Baisakhi is Amritsar, with festivities aplenty. Stay at Taj Swarna for a unique experience.