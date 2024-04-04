Payana Vintage Car Museum opens in Srirangapatna, Karnataka

Situated on the outskirts of Srirangapatna near the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH275) in Karnataka, the much-anticipated Payana Vintage Car Museum opened its doors to the public, earlier this week.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari, Dr D Veerendra Heggade’s journey, marked by a deep-seated passion for the elegance of yesteryear automobiles, has led to the creation of this museum that is as much a personal narrative as it is a public treasure.

This museum comes to life, showcasing a remarkable collection of vintage automobiles meticulously curated over five decades. It is an extension of the famed ‘Manjusha’ Car Museum at Dharmasthala, also in Karnataka. From the majestic chariots once owned by the Mysore Maharaja to the iconic jeeps of World War II fame, each vehicle on display offers a glimpse into the rich array of automotive history. Veerendra’s dual fascination with vintage cars and photography has given rise to a collection that educates and enchants in equal measure. “Automobiles have always been my passion. From a very young age, I was fascinated by the mechanics of a car engine and the technical developments through the ages. My love for cars and a concern to save these vintage beauties from decay and preserve them for posterity led to the museum collection,” Veerendra shares.

The inauguration of the Payana Vintage Car Museum heralds a new chapter in increasing Mysuru’s tourism landscape, enhancing the city’s allure with its unique blend of nostalgia and innovation. As visitors embark on

a journey through the corridors of automotive evolution, they will be treated to an immersive experience that celebrates the timeless allure of vintage cars. Each car — carefully selected and preserved — is not just a piece of history but a story of innovation, craftsmanship and the relentless pursuit of beauty.

Designed as an architectural marvel, the museum captivates with its innovative facade inspired by the iconic silhouette of a car tyre. Inside, spacious galleries welcome visitors to explore and discover the stories behind each vintage masterpiece, fostering a deep appreciation for the artistry and engineering prowess of the years gone by.