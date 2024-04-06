207 wetlands: Outside protected areas in Tamil Nadu have potential to be declared as bird sanctuaries

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is continuing its efforts to protect the wetlands, which play a pivotal role as habitats for diverse avian species besides offering unique hydrological and ecological characteristics.

The State-run Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) has conducted a detailed assessment and identified 207 wetlands across the State, which are located outside the protected areas, and have potential to be declared as bird sanctuaries.

These wetlands were classified based on bird abundance, area size, and presence of vulnerable species, adhering to wetland assessment protocols. Prominent wetland-rich districts include Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Madurai, Villupuram, Salem, and Kanyakumari.

A project report titled “Assessment and identification of potential wetlands as bird sanctuaries and conservation strategies for them in Tamil Nadu” was presented during the recently held annual conference at AIWC. The research team, including project scientist TT Shameer, project assistant D Divinia Juanita and junior research fellow M Riaz Sheriff have used the data from secondary sources like eBird to identify the potential wetlands. Government officials said the project compliments the ambitious Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, which was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin with a mandate to notify at least 100 wetlands.

“Our report stands as a fundamental reference for initiating an assessment of the potential to designate these wetlands as protected areas or community reserves. The focus of this assessment is to ensure the safeguarding of both the avian fauna and their associated habitats,” the team said.

However, wetlands are under threat from various human activities such as urbanisation, agriculture, and resource extraction, as well as from natural events such as climate change and sea-level rise. Conservation efforts are therefore needed to protect and restore wetlands, to ensure that these valuable ecosystems can continue to provide their essential services to society, the report said.

According to the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project report, Tamil Nadu has about 8,312 wetlands covering an area of 4.63 lakh hectares (46,300 sqkm). These wetlands include tanks, ponds, lakes, reservoirs, estuaries, mangroves, and other types of water bodies.

10 priority wetlands

Among the 207 potential wetlands identified, the AIWC research team has zeroed-in on 10 top priority wetlands that needed immediate recognition. Adyar Estuary in Chennai, Achankulam in Coimbatore, Nayapakkam lake in Thiruvallur, Nochimedu Lake in Thiruvallur, Kiliyur tank in Trichy, Mamandur lake in Tiruvannamalai, Kolarampathy Lake in Coimbatore, Thaiyur Lake in Chengalpattu, Sengulam Kanmaai in Madurai and Kelambakkam backwaters in Chengalpettu are the priority wetlands.

For priotising the conservation efforts, a scoring system was developed, integrating critical factors like bird population and wetland area. Employing advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, meticulous mapping of these prioritized sites, integrating data on boundaries, elevation, and zones of influence was done.

A total of 364 bird species were identified from these wetlands and categorised according to their IUCN conservation status. The analysis revealed 2 ‘Endangered’, 336 ‘Least Concern’, 16 ‘Near Threatened’, 2 ‘Not Recognized’, and 8 ‘Vulnerable Species’.