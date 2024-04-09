Research and outreach to improve cancer care

CHENNAI : As the burden of non-communicable diseases like cancer in India is increasing at an alarming pace, surpassing global rates, various researches are underway at the institutional and industrial levels across the country to improve treatment, survival rates and also make anticancer drugs affordable. The studies include immunotherapy, cellular medicine, targeted therapy focusing on genetic mutations in cancer cells and identifying and validating biomarkers.

“For the first time in India, the Indian National Paediatric Oncology Group was formed this year. Its purpose is to improve the outcome of treatment in children with cancer. All units across India will perform collaborative research with the objective to promote regionally relevant paediatric cancer research, including multi-centre clinical trials so as to generate evidence in the local population and to improve outcomes. The group hopes to provide answers on how childhood cancer in India is different and how we can make things better,” said Dr Revathi Raj, senior consultant, paediatric haematology and oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre.

“A registry is being created with all cancer diagnosed patients from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. The group has been formed to make uniform treatment available in all government and private hospitals. Every year, around 40,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. In high income countries, the cure rate for childhood cancer is around 80%. Sadly, in India, the current survival is only 40%. The collaborative group is planning to take the cure rate to 60% by 2030. This is a significant advancement for our children, as working together is the first step,” added Dr Revathy Raj. Recently, President Droupadi Murmu launched India’s home-grown gene therapy (CAR-T cell therapy) which was developed by IIT Bombay and Tata Memorial Hospital, in association with industry partner ImmunoACT.

CAR-T cell therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy and gene therapy is a recent advancement in cancer treatment. CAR-T cells are made by collecting T cells from patients and reengineering them in the laboratory to produce proteins on their surface called CARs. The CARs recognise and bind to specific proteins or antigens on the surface of cancer cells. They identify the targeted cell and kill it. CAR-T cell therapy was first developed in western countries and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Immunotherapy is mostly used in the treatment of blood cancers, not solid cancer tumours.

“Immune cells are removed from the body, genetically manipulated in a controlled setting and used for treatment because they can recognise and kill cancer cells. After mass production, the modified cells are pumped back into the patients, where they multiply and work,” said Dr Preethika Ananda, assistant professor, Centre for Clinical Trials and Research, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur. Fighting cancer cells using the patient's own immune system is unique and does not carry the short and long term side effects of chemotherapy, said Dr Revathi. CAR T-cells have been used in the cancer armamentarium in high income countries for the last 15 years.