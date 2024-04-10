No more a chore

Born in 1839 into a prominent family in Ohio, Josephine Cochrane was raised in an environment that fostered creativity, with a civil engineer father and a great grandfather known for his steamboat-related innovations.

Cochrane’s journey towards revolutionising the modern kitchen began in the late 19th century. Frustrated by the constant chipping and breaking of her fine china during handwashing in the sink, she recognised the pressing need for a better solution. Initially, she devised a design that utilised water jets and a dishrack to securely hold dirty tableware in place.

However, tragedy struck as her husband passed away, leaving her burdened with debt.

Despite the setback, she found a renewed determination to bring her invention to fruition, driven by the desire to create a successful model. While previous attempts at similar devices had been made, none had achieved commercial viability.

Utilising a shed behind her home as her workshop, Cochrane meticulously crafted her invention by measuring dishes and constructing wire compartments tailored to fit plates, cups, and saucers, which were then placed within a wheel positioned flat inside a copper boiler. Driven by a motor, the wheel rotated, allowing soapy water to effectively clean the dishes.

In 1886, she secured a patent for her design and began producing machines for acquaintances, naming her invention the “Cochrane Dishwasher”. Advertising her machines in local newspapers, Cochrane established ‘Cochran’s Crescent Washing Machine Company’, garnering interest from restaurants and hotels. Initially, the machine found success within commercial establishments, facing reluctance from home consumers.

Some homemakers expressed a preference for washing dishes by hand, citing concerns over soapy residue left by the machines. Today, it remains an integral part of the typical modern household, a testament to Josephine Cochrane’s pioneering innovation and perseverance in revolutionising domestic chores