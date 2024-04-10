Stellar collisions produce zombie-like survivors

Despite their ancient age, some stars orbiting the Milky Way’s central supermassive black hole appear deceptively youthful. But unlike humans, who might appear rejuvenated from a fresh round of collagen injections, these stars look young for a much darker reason. They ate their neighbours. This is just one of the more peculiar findings from new Northwestern University research. Using a new model, astrophysicists traced the violent journeys of 1,000 simulated stars orbiting our galaxy’s central supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*).

So densely packed with stars, the region commonly experiences brutal stellar collisions. By simulating the effects of these intense collisions, the new work finds that collision survivors can lose mass to become stripped down, low-mass stars or can merge with other stars to become massive and rejuvenated in appearance.

“The region around the central black hole is dense with stars moving at extremely high speeds,” says Northwestern’s Sanaea C Rose, who led the research. “It’s a bit like running through an incredibly crowded subway station in New York City during rush hour. If you aren’t colliding into other people, then you are passing very closely by them. For stars, these near collisions still cause them to interact gravitationally. We wanted to explore what these collisions and interactions mean for the stellar population and characterise their outcomes,” she says.

Destined to collide

The centre of our Milky Way is a strange and wild place. The gravitational pull of Sgr A* accelerates stars to whip around their orbits at terrifying speeds. And the sheer number of stars packed into the galaxy’s centre is upwards of a million. The densely packed cluster, plus the lightningfast speeds equal a high-speed demolition derby. In the innermost region — within 0.1 parsecs of the black hole — few stars escape unscathed.

“The closest star to our Sun is about four light-years away,” Sanaea explains, adding, “Within that same distance near the supermassive black hole, there are more than a million stars. It’s an incredibly crowded neighbourhood. On top of that, the supermassive black hole has a really strong gravitational pull. As they orbit the black hole, stars can move at thousands of kilometres per second.”

Within this tight, hectic neighbourhood, stars can collide with other stars. And the closer stars live to the supermassive black hole, the likelihood of collision increases. Curious of the outcomes of these collisions, Sanaea and her collaborators developed a simulation to trace the fates of stellar populations in the galactic centre. The simulation takes several factors into account: density of the stellar cluster, mass of the stars, orbit speed, gravity and distances from the Sgr A*.