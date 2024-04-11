Himachal welcomes a new cultural theme park

In a bid to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, a new Cultural Theme Park has opened its doors in Badagran, Manali. Spread across 21 acres, Devlok Manali is a first-of-its-kind attraction, designed in the traditional kathkuni style (layers of wood and stone masonry, held in place without using mortar), blending harmoniously with the lush deodar-covered mountains that surround it.
One of the key highlights of the park is its digital and live entertainment zone, which features immersive shows that allow visitors to experience the spirit of Himachal Pradesh. The zone features three shows: Spirit of Himachal, a 13-minute 360-degree projection show; Fly Over Himachal, a thrilling experience that allows guests to soar through the majestic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh; and Rang-Lok, live performances at the arena theatre that showcase a vibrant medley of Himachali cultural art forms.
Golf enthusiasts will be delighted to find a 9-hole golf course within the park, complete with a charming small clubhouse and a pro shop. The Baragran Golf Club also provides experts to provide lessons and training courses to help analyse your swing alongside the Beas River, perfect for practising your short game.
The Food Zone at Kachnar Restaurant & Chulli Bar offers a unique dining experience. The hall of Kachnar is adorned with fine silks and intricate traditional woodwork, while the Deodar Wood ceilings add a touch of elegance to the ambiance. The chef’s special Himachali menu features delicious and authentic traditional dishes, as well as popular comfort foods and continental fare. For those who prefer dining outdoors, there are specially designed fire tables where guests can sit and warm themselves while enjoying their meal.
Alankar — The Handicrafts Market is a one-stop shop for the region’s finest handmade treasures. Visitors can take home a pottery piece they have made with their own hands, a chiseled wooden craft they have handcrafted themselves under the able guidance of craftsmen or weave themselves a scarf or a shawl.
For those who wish to continue their stay, the park features a boutique hotel, Ezzenza Swarg By The Beas, nestled in the majestic Himalayan Mountains. Overlooking sprawling green fairways and the serene Beas River, this stunning resort offers a luxurious retreat for guests. Aalaya Backpacker’s Retreat at the park also offers budget accommodation, featuring comfortable bunk beds and clean bathrooms.