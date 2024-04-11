Himachal welcomes a new cultural theme park

In a bid to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, a new Cultural Theme Park has opened its doors in Badagran, Manali. Spread across 21 acres, Devlok Manali is a first-of-its-kind attraction, designed in the traditional kathkuni style (layers of wood and stone masonry, held in place without using mortar), blending harmoniously with the lush deodar-covered mountains that surround it.

One of the key highlights of the park is its digital and live entertainment zone, which features immersive shows that allow visitors to experience the spirit of Himachal Pradesh. The zone features three shows: Spirit of Himachal, a 13-minute 360-degree projection show; Fly Over Himachal, a thrilling experience that allows guests to soar through the majestic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh; and Rang-Lok, live performances at the arena theatre that showcase a vibrant medley of Himachali cultural art forms.

Golf enthusiasts will be delighted to find a 9-hole golf course within the park, complete with a charming small clubhouse and a pro shop. The Baragran Golf Club also provides experts to provide lessons and training courses to help analyse your swing alongside the Beas River, perfect for practising your short game.