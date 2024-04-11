Ladakh’s annual Apricot Blossom Festival is worth a visit!

As temperatures rise, the allure of hill stations beckons travellers to escape the heat. One such enticing destination is Ladakh, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The annual Apricot Blossom Festival, hosted by UT Ladakh Tourism Department, is also known as Apricot Fest or Chuli Mentok in the local language. Apricot fruit, called Chuli in the local lingo, is a unique variety also known as Raktsey Karpo.
These apricots are becoming world-famous and are helping put Ladakh on the international tourist map. They are eaten raw or sundried and a number of native Ladakhi dishes use this magical ingredient to give them an extra kick and flavour that is absent in artificial sweeteners and sugar.
The festival, scheduled from April 6 to April 18, 2024, in Leh and Ladakh, promises a series of daylong celebrations across the valley. The festival showcases the best of Ladakh, highlighting its cultural heritage and natural beauty where visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including cultural performances and craft vendors, live music and exhibitions featuring local handicrafts products made by artisans from self-help groups.
This local tradition is aimed at welcoming outsiders to join in the festivities, as Ladakh’s traditional cuisine is influenced by its geographic location and Tibetan heritage, offering visitors a unique culinary experience.
As part of the festival, visitors can experience different interactive exhibitions and witness apricot trees in full bloom. They can also purchase local apricot products such as jams, juices and syrups as souvenirs from the festival. The 2024 festivities began in Kargil with an inaugural event at Garkone on April 6 and celebrations at Darchick on April 7.
The festival will be celebrated at Chanigond/Shilikchay on April 13 and at Karkitchu on April 14. The Apricot Blossom Festival will also be celebrated across various regions in Leh, including Hundri (April 11), Turltuk (April 13), Lehdo (April 17) and Saspol (April 18). Travellers can take direct flights to Leh.