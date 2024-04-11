Let’s summer across the seas!

As summer approaches, travellers are excited about exploring new destinations and experiences. Oman’s largest zoo has opened its doors, offering a unique wildlife adventure. The British Royal Family has unveiled new parts of their iconic castle, welcoming visitors to step into history. In Abu Dhabi, the first-ever Esports Island is under construction, catering to the growing interest in esports. The Red Sea International Airport has welcomed its first overseas flight, indicating its readiness for international tourists. Singapore is optimistic about potential tourist arrivals from India and has announced new projects. Japan has introduced eVisas for Indian travellers. These developments, coinciding with the summer vacation season, offer an ideal opportunity for travellers to step out of the country and experience new places.

Saudi Arabia

Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is gearing up to welcome international flights to Red Sea International Airport (RSI). Starting from April 18, Flydubai will operate a new twice-weekly service from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to RSI. Despite being a new tourism hotspot, The Red Sea destination already boasts luxury resorts that are open to visitors. These include Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea and St Regis Red Sea Resort. Additionally, three more resorts are set to open this year, starting with Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — one of only seven worldwide — expected to open in the coming weeks.

Abu Dhabi

This Middle Eastern destination is set to make history with the development of the first-ever island dedicated solely to esports. Spearheaded by True Gamers, a global network of esports clubs, the arena is poised to be a game-changer, offering not just a venue for esports competitions but also the capacity to host conferences and exhibitions. The TG Arena will be equipped with a variety of gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles and driving simulators, catering to the diverse needs of esports enthusiasts. Additionally, the Digital Tower, part of the project, will serve as a hub for young programmers and animators to collaborate and enhance their skills. The GG Resort, part of the development, will provide just that, offering 200 rooms, each equipped with its own gaming computers.

Singapore

Despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, the South-East Asian country remains optimistic about its tourism prospects, especially with regards to visitors from India. Before the pandemic, Singapore welcomed 1.4 million tourists from India in 2019. Although this number dipped in 2023 to 1.1 million, there has been a gradual recovery. To cater to the increasing number of tourists and business travellers, the tourist destination is actively expanding its infrastructure. This includes the addition of 9,000 new hotel rooms to the existing 72,000 rooms, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the overall visitor experience. Singapore’s focus on accommodating both tourist and business traffic from India aligns with the growing trade relations and the flourishing Indian economy.