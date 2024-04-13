Beware the blue sea dragons

VIZAG: The ocean is full of mysterious creatures, many of which humans rarely get to catch glimpses of. A recent sighting of such intriguing creatures caused quite a stir on the shores of Visakhapatnam. The shores of RK Beach had unexpected guests, which included the blue sea dragons (Glaucilla marginata), blue buttons (Porpita porpita) and by-the-wind sailors (Velella velella) during low tide. Their colony may appear captivating but they aren’t safe to touch.
Local environmental groups, Wilded and the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), were quick to issue warnings to beachgoers. Vimal Raj from Wilded and Sri Chakra Pranav, Deepu, and Chandrasekhar from ECCT first stumbled upon them on February 28. Ever since, the creatures have been making frequent appearances. On April 10, hundreds of them were spotted again, but they had grown in size.
“Back in February, the blue buttons measured a mere two to three millimetres in size. Fast forward to April, and they have bulked up to about one inch, indicating some growth over time. It is worth noting that these creatures are not meeting their end when they wash ashore; rather, they are simply washing ashore during low tides, only to be swept back into the sea when the tides rise again,” informed marine biologist Sri Chakra Pranav.
The blue sea dragons feed on the blue button, the by-the-wind sailor and the notorious Portuguese man o’ war, which makes them potentially hazardous to unsuspecting beachgoers.