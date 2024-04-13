Beware the blue sea dragons

VIZAG: The ocean is full of mysterious creatures, many of which humans rarely get to catch glimpses of. A recent sighting of such intriguing creatures caused quite a stir on the shores of Visakhapatnam. The shores of RK Beach had unexpected guests, which included the blue sea dragons (Glaucilla marginata), blue buttons (Porpita porpita) and by-the-wind sailors (Velella velella) during low tide. Their colony may appear captivating but they aren’t safe to touch.

Local environmental groups, Wilded and the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), were quick to issue warnings to beachgoers. Vimal Raj from Wilded and Sri Chakra Pranav, Deepu, and Chandrasekhar from ECCT first stumbled upon them on February 28. Ever since, the creatures have been making frequent appearances. On April 10, hundreds of them were spotted again, but they had grown in size.