THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Do you feel a sharp or severe pain in the back or legs? Or do you feel weakness, tingling or numbness in your legs? Chances are that you need treatment for damaged spinal disc or unstable spine. When all other treatment options fail, doctors recommend a procedure to stabilise the spine, also called spinal fusion, which may involve removing bone fragments from the spine and connecting two or more vertebraes to eliminate movement between them. The procedure can treat conditions such as spinal instability, scoliosis, traumatic spine fractures, and degenerative disc disease.

One common method to treat spinal problems was fusing painful vertebrae, but the challenge was accessing the area for fusion surgeries, owing to the intricate nature of the spine. Open surgery had the disadvantage of larger incisions, more tissue damage, riskier infection chances, higher morbidity, etc. But now, endoscopic TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion), the latest advancement in this realm, offers improved access for doctors during surgery, which benefits patients in the form of reduced tissue trauma, quicker recovery times, and decreased postoperative pain. The advent of minimally invasive techniques has also changed the way surgeons perform spine surgery.

“Endoscopic TLIF is the future of spine surgery. It is at a nascent stage now and a lot of refinement is happening in this procedure. More doctors are getting trained in it these days. It will be part of robotic surgeries in the next phase,” said Dr Shiju Majeed, professor of orthopaedics surgery, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. In Endoscopic TLIF, the surgeon uses an endoscope, a slender instrument equipped with a camera and light source, to visualise and access the spine through small incisions in the back. This contrasts with traditional open TLIF procedures, which involve larger incisions and more extensive tissue dissection.

The procedure typically begins with the patient under general anaesthesia. The surgeon makes small incisions near the affected area of the spine, through which specialised instruments and the endoscope are inserted. With the guidance of the endoscope’s camera, the surgeon navigates to the target vertebrae and removes any damaged or diseased disc material. Next, the surgeon prepares the disc space for fusion. This may involve removing additional disc material, preparing the endplates of the adjacent vertebrae, and inserting a bone graft or synthetic material into the disc space to promote fusion. In some cases, screws or rods may be used to stabilise the spine. The biggest advantage, according to Dr Majeed, is that this technique can be used to correct problems associated with open surgeries, with minimal trauma. This is particularly useful when the patient is not medically fit for another open surgery.

Dr Ajith R, senior consultant and coordinator, department of neurosurgery, KIMS Health, performed endoscopic TLIF on a 52-year-old patient who suffered from severe lumbar canal stenosis with listhesis – a condition where the narrowed spinal canal pinches the spinal cord and nerves resulting in an unstable spine. She had undergone back surgery 15 years ago with only temporary relief.