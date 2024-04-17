Secure quantum computing at home

The full power of next-generation quantum computing could soon be harnessed by millions of individuals and companies at home and on site, thanks to a breakthrough by scientists at Oxford University Physics, guaranteeing security and privacy. This advance promises to unlock the transformative potential of cloud-based quantum computing and is detailed in a new study published in the influential US scientific journal Physical Review Letters.

Quantum computing refers to a multidisciplinary field comprising aspects of computer science, physics, and mathematics that utilises quantum mechanics to solve complex problems faster than on classical computers. The field of quantum computing includes both hardware research and application development. Meanwhile, quantum mechanics is the field of physics that explains how extremely small objects simultaneously have the characteristics of both particles and waves. This field is essential to quantum computing.

Today, quantum computing is developing rapidly, paving the way for new applications which could transform services in many areas such as healthcare and financial services. It works in a fundamentally different way to conventional computing and is potentially far more powerful. However, it currently requires controlled conditions to remain stable and there are concerns around data authenticity and the effectiveness of current security and encryption systems.

Several leading providers of cloud-based services, such as Google, Amazon, and IBM, already separately offer some elements of quantum computing. Safeguarding the privacy and security of customer data is a vital precursor to scaling up and expending its use, and for the development of new applications as the technology advances. The new study by researchers at Oxford University Physics addresses these challenges.