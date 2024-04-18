Ananya Panday explores Singapore in this new travel series

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has embarked on a mesmerising journey through an exclusive four-episode social media series titled Ananya Unscripted in Singapore, showcasing the city-state’s lesser-known charms. Partnering with the Singapore Tourism Board, the ‘Serial Chiller’ unveils her adventures in the city, offering audiences a glimpse into her captivating experiences. In the trailer, Panday explores some of Singapore’s hidden gems, highlighting places not to miss:

The Sundowner at Beekeeper Clarence Chua’s

Located in the heart of Singapore, The Sundowner offers a unique and immersive experience that allows visitors to connect with nature in an urban setting. Situated above a traditional shop-house, the place educates about the fascinating world of bees and their importance to our ecosystem. The farm-to-table tastings allow guests to sample fresh produce grown right on the premises, while Beekeeper Clarence Chua shares his knowledge and passion for beekeeping.

Art Science Museum

Situated within the iconic Marina Bay Sands complex, the ArtScience Museum is a world-class institution that showcases the intersection of art, science, design and technology. Known for its captivating exhibitions, the museum offers a diverse range of immersive and interactive experiences that appeal to visitors of all ages. One of the museum’s most popular attractions is the Future World exhibition, which features digital installations that blend art and technology to create stunning visual displays.