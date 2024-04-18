Ananya Panday explores Singapore in this new travel series

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has embarked on a mesmerising journey through an exclusive four-episode social media series titled Ananya Unscripted in Singapore, showcasing the city-state’s lesser-known charms. Partnering with the Singapore Tourism Board, the ‘Serial Chiller’ unveils her adventures in the city, offering audiences a glimpse into her captivating experiences. In the trailer, Panday explores some of Singapore’s hidden gems, highlighting places not to miss:
The Sundowner at Beekeeper Clarence Chua’s
Located in the heart of Singapore, The Sundowner offers a unique and immersive experience that allows visitors to connect with nature in an urban setting. Situated above a traditional shop-house, the place educates about the fascinating world of bees and their importance to our ecosystem. The farm-to-table tastings allow guests to sample fresh produce grown right on the premises, while Beekeeper Clarence Chua shares his knowledge and passion for beekeeping.
Art Science Museum
Situated within the iconic Marina Bay Sands complex, the ArtScience Museum is a world-class institution that showcases the intersection of art, science, design and technology. Known for its captivating exhibitions, the museum offers a diverse range of immersive and interactive experiences that appeal to visitors of all ages. One of the museum’s most popular attractions is the Future World exhibition, which features digital installations that blend art and technology to create stunning visual displays.
Sentosa Siloso Beach
Open round the clock on the resort island of Sentosa, Siloso Beach is a picturesque stretch of coastline that offers a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to soak up the sun, take a stroll along the beach, or try your hand at water sports, Siloso Beach has something for everyone.
Gardens by the Bay
This sprawling garden oasis located in the heart of Singapore’s Marina Bay area is home to the iconic Supertree Grove and the stunning Flower Dome. The Supertree Grove features towering tree-like structures that are embedded with sustainable technology, including solar panels that harness solar energy to light up the trees at night. Visitors can marvel at the Supertrees’ breathtaking famous light and sound show.
Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre
Found in the historic Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, the Hawker Centre is a food lover’s paradise. Home to a wide variety of stalls offering delicious and affordable local dishes, the place offers everything ranging from traditional Singaporean fare to international cuisines. Whether you’re craving a bowl of steaming hot noodles, a plate of crispy fried chicken or a refreshing bowl of ice kacang — you’ll find it all here.