Beat the heat; Head to the hills

This summer, ditch the crowded beaches and scorching sand. Instead, trek towards breathtaking vistas and cool mountain air that beats the heat. Soak in the refreshing weather as you embark on the perfect summer adventure with our guide to six unforgettable treks across India.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Kashmir’s meadow of flowers nestled in the cool embrace of the Pir Panjal range, beckons trekkers in the hot summers of April and May. Imagine crisp air (3-13°C) brushing your face as you conquer the scenic trails. For a moderate challenge, trek 13 kilometres to the breathtaking Alpather Lake, perched at a staggering 4,390 metres. But, in case you’re feeling more adventurous and have some additional time to spend, the Tosa Maidan trek awaits, with dynamic landscapes of meadows, rivers, ridges and rocky paths teeming with life. At the end of the steep climb, you’re treated to the breathtaking view of green pastures.

Sandakphu

Trade cityscapes for skyscapes on the crown of West Bengal — Sandakphu. This peak straddles the India-Nepal border, offering a taste of two cultures and a visual feast unlike any other. Trek through rhododendron forests and quaint villages, soaking in the hospitality of locals and the thrill of encountering Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga in the distance. This route also follows remnants of the Old Silk Route, adding a touch of ancient wonder to your journey. The trek caters to beginners, taking six to eleven days at a leisurely pace. Like a cherry on the cake, pleasant weather (17-15°C) with clear skies guarantees picture-perfect moments.

Beas Kund

The Beas Kund trek, a 23-kilometre odyssey unfolding over four days in Himachal’s Kullu Valley, culminates in a breathtaking rendezvous with a glacial lake — Beas Kund itself, perched at 3,700 metres. Your adventure starts at Solang Nallah, where crisp and unfolds like a scenic canvas, boasting breathtaking panoramas of Manali’s snow-capped giants. Along the trail, you’ll pass by playful meadows, the awe-inspiring Beas Kund Glacier and you might even have a chance encounter with nature’s hidden bounty — wild strawberries and mushrooms. Cool temperatures (10-15°C) make this moderate trek a joy.