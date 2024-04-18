Exploring India’s hidden gems!

Celebrating World Heritage Day on April 18, we turn our attention to four of India’s lesser-known UNESCO World Heritage Sites. While the Taj Mahal, Hampi, the Chola Temples and Red Fort are iconic, India boasts a treasure trove of cultural and historical marvels that often escape the limelight. Here are some hidden gems that are a must on every traveller’s itinerary:

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Holding Pavagadh Hill at its heart, this park is a treasure trove of ancient monuments, dating back to the 8th to 14th centuries. It showcases a unique blend of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles, reflecting the cultural fusion that prevailed during that era. With prehistoric (chalcolithic) sites, a hill fortress of an early Hindu capital and remains of the 16th-century capital of the state — it offers a glimpse into India’s rich past.

Rani ki Vav, Gujarat

Better known as the Queen’s Stepwell, Rani ki Vav epitomises the subterranean Maru-Gurjara architectural style of the 11th century, which features elaborate sculptures and carvings into the earth. Perched on the banks of the Saraswati River, the well is designed as an inverted temple highlighting the sanctity of water and is divided into seven levels of stairs with sculptural panels.

Group of Monuments at Pattadakallu, Karnataka

Pattadakallu showcases the zenith of a diverse art form that, during the 7th and 8th centuries under the Chalukya dynasty, achieved a harmonious fusion of architectural styles from both northern and southern India. The site features an impressive collection of nine Hindu temples and a Jain sanctuary. One particular highlight is the temple of Virupaksha, constructed around 740 AD by queen Lokamahadevi in honour of her husband’s victory over southern kings.

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

Located in the foothills of the Vindhya Mountains on the southern border of the central Indian plateau, these shelters are found within extensive sandstone formations, overlooking dense forests. They are grouped into five clusters and feature paintings believed to span from the Mesolithic Period to the historical era. The cultural practices of the inhabitants of the twenty-one neighbouring villages closely resemble those depicted in the rock art.