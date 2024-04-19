Meta launches AI features in WhatsApp: Know how it works

Need the perfect birthday message for a friend or a witty quote to share? Struggling to translate a message or want to generate a unique image? Meta AI can handle it all. Now WhatsApp users won’t have to turn to Google search engine to find the best quotes or birthday messages for their friends or family, or even download pictures to forward to their contacts. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, has introduced its artificial intelligence assistant on WhatsApp, known as Meta AI.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot, Meta AI offers various AI features, including answering questions, generating text and images, translating languages, and suggesting ideas. This means that users with Meta AI can verify any news or information without having to rely on Google search engine for verification. In simple terms, in India where WhatsApp forwards are often referred to as ‘WhatsApp University’, Meta AI has transformed it into a proper university. Currently available only in English and to a limited number of users, Meta plans to expand its availability to other languages and all users in the future. Meta unveiled Meta AI, its general-purpose assistant, in September 2023.

How it works

The company, in a frequently asked questions section, shared that Meta AI and other characters on WhatsApp are optional services provided by Meta. Users can choose to interact with Meta AI or other characters, each with their own personalities and interests. Users can engage in conversations with Meta AI and other characters, either individually or within existing group chats. They can ask questions, receive helpful recommendations, or discuss shared interests and interact with content provided by Meta AI.

Using Meta AI in group chats

To use Meta AI in a group chat, simply open the chat, type @ in the message field, then select Meta AI from the list of options. After accepting the terms, type your prompt and submit it. Meta AI’s response will then be displayed in the chat. Users can also reply to Meta AI’s messages by hovering over them and clicking the appropriate option. Create AI-generated images within chats. Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) in response to prompts from users. These prompts are processed by Meta’s AI service. It’s important to note that personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy. In group chats, Meta AI can only read and reply to messages that specifically mention “@Meta AI”.

Privacy policy

Meta AI can only read and respond to messages that mention @Meta AI in group chats, maintaining user privacy. Personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access them. Users also have the option to delete individual chats with Meta AI or request the deletion of any information shared with Meta AI. In summary, Meta’s introduction of AI features in WhatsApp provides users with innovative ways to interact and access information within personal and group conversations, while maintaining privacy and control over their data.