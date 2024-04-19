Samsung Galaxy A55: Mid-range phone with premium feel

Samsung's Galaxy A series phones are known for providing a premium experience at a lower cost. In March 2024, the company launched the Galaxy A55, its mid-range phone targeting customers who prefer not to invest in the Galaxy S24, Samsung’s premium offering. The phone, priced at Rs 36,999 onwards, does not look any less premium. After using the Galaxy A55 for around 15 days, we found that it offers great value for money. Whether its camera performance, battery backup, or glitch-free usage, it can impress anyone.

Design and Display

The Galaxy A55 is the successor to the A54, and it looks quite similar to its predecessor in terms of design. However, there have been some major changes, such as the use of Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the front panel and an aluminum frame that gives a more premium and sturdy feel vis-à-vis the plastic frame of the previous model. The device features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and is Widevine L1 certified, providing an outstanding viewing experience while watching content on OTTs. Additionally, during our usage, we didn’t encounter any problems using the device in any lighting condition, be it sunlight.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 ships with the latest Android 14 operating system out of the box, complemented by Samsung’s proprietary One UI 6.1 skin and runs on the new Exynos 1480 chipset. The A55 comes in two RAM and ROM configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. In simple terms, the device can handle any task without any glitches or lags.

Camera and Battery

The Galaxy A55 features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP dedicated macro camera. The selfie shooter remains a 32MP sensor. We have no complaints in this segment as the pictures came out full of details, clear colors, and satisfactory low-light performance. The device retains the same 5,000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. A full charge takes approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes, while a 30-minute charge will provide 50-55% battery life. However, it’s worth noting that there is no adapter included with the phone, which may cost a little extra and make users hesitant when opting for the new A55.

Our Take

The Samsung Galaxy A55 excels in most segments, including performance, design and display, and camera. And the best part is its price range.