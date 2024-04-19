Will the world’s first AI engineer assist or replace developers?

Earlier in March, Cognition Labs launched the world’s first autonomous AI software engineer, Devin. It can plan, code, debug, and deploy applications without human intervention. This marks a significant step forward in AI’s role within the software domain.

Naturally, this launch has sparked a hotly debated topic on whether this is really a breakthrough or a sign of upcoming job destruction for developers.

We heard similar fear-evoking rumours about massive job displacements across sectors when ChatGPT was first launched in November 2022. So, are we looking at recycled anxiety or does Devin pose a new, unique threat?

Here’s my take on what Devin really means for developers, and it’s a little different from what most are saying.

Enabler, not a replacement

Any new technology typically follows a standard adoption trajectory: excitement from early adopters, but a serious hurdle in achieving mass adoption. This journey doesn’t just depend on the breakthrough nature of the underlying technology itself —it also involves immense effort in distribution and crossing the chasm to widespread use.

So, while we’ve seen significant progress in AI capabilities over the past couple of years, it isn’t a surprise that no new AI tool has yet established itself as a standard in the software engineering industry. Moreover, developers aren’t an-easy-to-please audience, and Devin would essentially be asking the user base it aims to serve to adopt a tool that might replace them. So, Devin’s path of mass adoption is not going to be a straightforward one.

Until then, while such tools will be gradually used as an enabler by many, it’s unlikely to replace developers. The pitch of tools like Devin is that each company will need fewer engineers than before.

However, the accessibility and impact of technology has meant that every company is transforming into a tech company. Even traditional companies that were absolute outsiders of the tech world have grown really serious about adopting technology to avoid being left behind in this digital age.

Far from decreasing, the overall demand pie for software developers has already increased and will continue to do so.

Tools that threaten to replace developers have not really been able to do so.

The software development landscape will definitely undergo a significant transformation with Devin’s arrival. While some may fear obsolescence, the reality is likely a story of adaptation and collaboration.

But this is the most uncertain that the industry has been for a while. So, you have to be prepared for your opinions to be proven wrong.