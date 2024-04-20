Ecological disaster brewing inside Pulicat bird sanctuary

CHENNAI: Jaya (47), a traditional fisherwoman who earns her living picking prawns from the Pulicat lake, says the quality and quantum of shrimp availability is drastically declining. “Earlier, if I spent two hours in the water, I used to catch prawns worth Rs 200 to Rs 300, but now I am spending four hours to earn Rs 150 per day,” Jaya said and blamed it on “Kaaka Aazhi”, a common Tamil name for Charru mussels (Mytella strigata), an invasive South American species.

TNIE travelled across the Pulicat bird sanctuary, which is home to India’s second largest brackish water lake, and found that the invasive species has reached an alarming level extending up to several kilometers. If left unchecked, it would soon turn into an ecological disaster compromising the entire habitat, depleting native life and having ramifications on thousands of migratory birds that visit Pulicat.

Fishers have already begun complaining of reduction in prawns, crabs and fish life, besides wiping out the locally prevalent and commercially valuable yellow clams (manja matti) and green mussels (pachai aazhi).

Chandrasekharan, owner of a boat and a fifth generation fisherman, says things are becoming dire. He fears the entire Pulicat wetland ecosystem would collapse because of this invasive species. “The government must act immediately. We spotted it in 2022 in one or two locations and ignored it, but now it is spreading in the sanctuary areas and adjacent wetlands.”

In Pulicat, fishermen use the padu system, a sustainable community-based fisheries management. Unlike open ocean fishing where the net is casted from the boat, here they get down into the water and set up the net. “Our legs are getting cut and bleeding because of this invasive mussel. We have some 40 padus (fishing grounds) in Pulicat, of which at least half are affected,” Chandrasekaran said.

John Bosco from Nadumadhakuppam said Charru mussels are hampering the reproduction of prawns and crabs, which are bottom feeders. These mussels cover the lake bed like a thick carpet, not allowing prawns to lay larvae and crabs to dig their boroughs. “We are suffering heavy economic losses. Many fishermen are forced to take daily wage jobs and join ports as unskilled labourers to make a living.”

Need for comprehensive study

The first reported invasion of these mussels in India was from similar tidal wetlands — the Vembanad and Ashtamudi wetlands in Kerala. A few years ago, the problem emerged in the Ennore wetlands in Tamil Nadu.

Joe Kizhakudan, a senior scientist from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), told TNIE: “Once a wetland is infected by this mussel species, it is almost impossible to control. Regular manual removal and dredging will help, but use of predatory species that feed on these mussels will be the long-term solution. Usually, crustaceans like crabs and prawns feed on them, but fishermen are saying their population is declining. A comprehensive study is needed to understand the species better to evolve remedial measures.”