Don’t snooze, time to wake up to sleep issues

BENGALURU:" Stress, modern life demands and a 24/7 work culture are taking a toll on the quality and quantity of sleep in individuals. As a result, sleep disorders are silently impacting health, productivity and overall well-being. Often overlooked, a good night’s sleep is important to restore the body and improve energy levels.

Sleep disorders can be of different types and be caused by multiple factors. It is important to understand the prevalence, underlying causes, and potential solutions for the issue. “Today, nearly a quarter of the population in India suffers from sleep disorders. Sleep disorder is a medical condition that affects the normal pattern of sleep, leading to difficulties in falling asleep and staying asleep.

There are different types of sleep disorders, and the most common is insomnia, in which a person finds it difficult to fall asleep, stay awake or go back to sleep after waking up too early. Stress, anxiety, depression, certain medications or an underlying medical condition can cause insomnia,” said Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, consultant neurologist and stroke specialist, TriLife Hospital, Bengaluru.

Another type of sleep disorder that affects many is sleep apnea, which pauses breathing during sleep. The two main types of sleep apnea are obstructive sleep apnea, caused by a blockage in the airway, and central sleep apnea, caused by a problem with the brain’s signals to the muscles that control breathing, Dr Surbhi added.