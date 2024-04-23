Don’t snooze, time to wake up to sleep issues

BENGALURU:" Stress, modern life demands and a 24/7 work culture are taking a toll on the quality and quantity of sleep in individuals. As a result, sleep disorders are silently impacting health, productivity and overall well-being. Often overlooked, a good night’s sleep is important to restore the body and improve energy levels.
Sleep disorders can be of different types and be caused by multiple factors. It is important to understand the prevalence, underlying causes, and potential solutions for the issue. “Today, nearly a quarter of the population in India suffers from sleep disorders. Sleep disorder is a medical condition that affects the normal pattern of sleep, leading to difficulties in falling asleep and staying asleep.
There are different types of sleep disorders, and the most common is insomnia, in which a person finds it difficult to fall asleep, stay awake or go back to sleep after waking up too early. Stress, anxiety, depression, certain medications or an underlying medical condition can cause insomnia,” said Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, consultant neurologist and stroke specialist, TriLife Hospital, Bengaluru.
Another type of sleep disorder that affects many is sleep apnea, which pauses breathing during sleep. The two main types of sleep apnea are obstructive sleep apnea, caused by a blockage in the airway, and central sleep apnea, caused by a problem with the brain’s signals to the muscles that control breathing, Dr Surbhi added.
Sleep disorders can also be caused by neurological disorders. “Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by uncomfortable sensations in the legs, like tingling or itching, which worsens at night. Narcolepsy is another chronic neurological disorder which causes excessive daytime sleepiness, sudden episodes of muscle weakness or paralysis, vivid hallucinations and disrupted sleep at night.”
Another type is parasomnias, in which the person exhibits or experiences abnormal behaviours during sleep, like sleepwalking, sleep talking, nightmares or night terrors, she added. However, it’s not the same being sleepy and suffering from sleep disorder. “A sleepy person is unable to stay awake and alert during the day, while a person suffering with a sleep disorder struggles with falling or staying asleep at night.
Approximately 20-25% of the population suffers from excessive daytime sleepiness, which can significantly impact daily performance,” Dr Surbi said. The recommended duration of sleep for adults is typically at least 7-8 hours at night. Our biological clock favours sleeping at night, compared to sleeping during the day when you’re out of sync with your body clock.
Hence, sleeping during the day is not a substitute for quality sleep at night. “Insufficient sleep at night is the most common cause of excessive daytime sleepiness. Additionally, conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy can contribute to this issue. The risk factors associated with excessive daytime sleepiness include medical conditions like heart failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injury or Parkinson’s disease.
Lifestyle factors like substance abuse and certain occupations can also increase the risk. Obesity is another significant risk factor.” Treatment options for sleep disorders like insomnia include identifying and treating underlying medical conditions and practising good sleep hygiene. In some cases, therapy and medication may be prescribed.
“If an individual is experiencing persistent sleep issues, it shouldn’t be neglected. It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional for timely, proper evaluation and personalised treatment recommendation, as good sleep is a fundamental pillar of health and vitality for all of us,” she added.