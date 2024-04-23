Parkinson’s disease: Deep brain stimulation offers hope in medication-resistant cases

NEW DELHI: In recent decades, the demographics of people with Parkinson’s disease (PD), which was once thought to primarily affect the elderly, have changed. Doctors suggest that in the last 25 years, the prevalence of the disease has doubled.

In 2019, about 8.5 million people worldwide were reported to be affected with Parkinson’s with 3.29 lakh deaths. India faces a unique challenge – a younger average age of Parkinson’s onset, often striking people a decade earlier, around 51-years of age.

This has devastating consequences, affecting individuals during their peak earning years. Studies like the one conducted in Gujarat has revealed a prevalence of 42.3 per one lakh, highlighting a significant disease burden. Experts are of the view that the treatment landscape for Parkinson’s disease in India is undergoing a positive transformation with a mix of several treatment methodologies.

Levodopa is still the principal medicine used for treatment due to its consistent efficacy since it was first introduced in the 1960s. However, Dr Rajnish Kumar, director, neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram, said levodopa may cause patients to have dyskinesia, or excessive involuntary movements.

Using common drugs to address these symptoms can be difficult. For such medication-resistant cases with severe tremors or dyskinesia, deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery has come as a beacon of hope. “We are now looking for advanced treatments like deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery in these situations. DBS successfully lowers levodopainduced dyskinesia and relieves Parkinson’s disease symptoms,” Kumar added.