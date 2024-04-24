Near-Earth, and closer

On April 22, a space rock, measuring roughly 73 metres, made its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.2 million km. Named 2024 HY by astronomers, this ‘aeroplane-sized’ small body (a term used by global space agencies to describe comets, asteroids, objects in the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, small planetary satellites, namely Triton, Pluto, Charon, and interplanetary dust), and several other near-Earth objects are continuously monitored by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Similarly, on April 23, 81-metre small body ‘2024 HS’ came at a distance of 7.45 million km, while on April 25, it is estimated that a tiny 6-metre ‘2021 VH2’ will zip past Earth at a distance of 3.6 million km. Each day, there is a multitude of such near-Earth fly-pasts that get recorded – of asteroids, comets and meteoroids of various shapes and sizes – which also call the Solar System home.

DK’s The Practical Astronomer defines the Solar System as the region of space that contains the Sun and all the celestial objects that fall within its gravitational influence. It consists of eight planets, a handful of dwarf planets, and scores of other bodies including asteroids and comets. The Sun has been shining for over 4.57 billion years, approximating the age of the Solar System itself. Beyond the main planets, lie the outer reaches of the Solar System, a dense mysterious world of numerous rocks, ice particles and dust.