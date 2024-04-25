Sai Teerth devotional theme park attracts crowds in Shirdi

Sai Teerth, a one-of-its-kind theme park, is dedicated to the revered Sai Baba. Located just five minutes away from the Shirdi Temple, the devotional park features a giant theatre, a mosaic of Sai Baba that’s made of Rubix cubes, a laser show and a robotics show among other attractions. Dwarkamai, the park’s animatronics and robotics show, uses world-class technology to bring Sai Baba to life.

Visitors can witness four essential aspects of the saint’s life — his kitchen of compassion, his humble abode, a sacred fire that reflects his devotion and the flourishing mill. In addition to that, an hour-long film plays out in the giant theatre, tracing the life of Sai Baba right from his birth to his last days. The film, Sabka Malik Ek, also offers a glimpse into the miracles that the saint performed. One can also embark on a Teerth Yatra, a spiritual ride across ten of India’s most famous temples including, Kedarnath Temple, Badrinath Temple, Meenakshi Temple and Jagannath Temple, among others. This immersive journey transcends borders, transporting you to the heart of India’s rich spiritual heritage. For a lighter experience, the park offers a fifteen-minute laser show. This dazzling display of lights paired with music sheds light on Sai Baba’s teachings in a way that’s both entertaining and informative. But Sai Teerth is not just about spiritual reflection. For those seeking a more thrilling experience, Lanka Dahan brings a 5D movie experience in a state-of-the-art theatre, tracing Lord Hanuman’s infamous chronicles in Lanka. Motion seats, wind machines, water jets and other special effects pull the audience into the action, making them feel like they are part of the epic tale.

Cramming a tour of India’s spiritual sites, a dazzling laser show and a heart-pounding 5D adventure into just three hours is entirely possible. And to keep you fueled for the experience, the park also offers on-site snacks. As you wrap up your day, don’t forget to browse the souvenir shop and take home a memento to commemorate your visit to Sai Teerth.

Entry is from Rs 449 onwards. 10 am – 6 pm, all days of the week.