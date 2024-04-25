The ‘ton’ comes to life!

The Abbey Deli

With a view of the Abbey and the historic trees at Abbey Green, this deli features multiple rooms and a spacious dining area with a luxurious leather sofa and is the perfect place to relax. Following its appearance in the show as Madam Delacroix’s modiste, the venue in Bath now offers a special pre-booked Afternoon Tea experience in a Georgian-style private dining room. Guests can enjoy a selection of fresh sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream, a variety of sweet treats and a selection of fine teas. Additionally, one can savour exquisite coffee, delicious cakes and freshly prepared pies, quiches, lasagne and salads at the deli.

Rs 2,060 onwards per person. Open daily, 9 am to 4.30 pm.