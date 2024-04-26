WhatsApp to roll out in-app dialler, offline file sharing features

NEW DELHI : WhatsApp may soon be your default calling app, as the messaging app is testing an in-app dialler and a slew of other user- friendly features. The dialler will simplify the process of making calls and eliminate the need to save numbers before dialling.

The latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.9.28, reveals this development. However, WhatsApp has not yet officially announced this feature. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature to make it easier for users to manage their favourite contacts.

A screenshot shared by WA Beta Info suggests that users on WhatsApp will soon be able to add, reorder, and remove their favourite contacts and groups directly within the app’s settings. Scheduled for a future app update, this feature is designed to make it easier for users to access and organise their favourite contacts and groups from the calls tab. It’s worth noting that when contacts or groups are marked as favourites, no notifications are sent out regarding this change.

Hide group chat Another feature WhatsApp is working on is the ability for group admins to hide specific chats within the community, providing more privacy and control. This feature is being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, and once it is ready, only invited members will see these hidden chats.

This feature will allow for private discussions without bothering everyone in the community and is set to be released in a future update after beta testing. Additionally, WhatsApp is developing offline file sharing, enabling users to share files like photos and videos even without internet access. Users will be asked for permissions, and WhatsApp will use Bluetooth to find nearby devices for sharing. The shared files will be encrypted for security, similar to apps like ShareIT. These features are in the testing phase and are expected to be released soon.