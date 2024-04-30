Advanced imaging to navigate the nervous system

Before the surgery, specialised software and imaging techniques are used to create a virtual map of the patient’s brain or spinal anatomy. It enables accurate localisation of target structures, facilitates optimal trajectory planning, and enhances surgical outcomes. Over the past decade, neurosurgeons have been accustomed to intraoperative surgical navigation to improve outcomes and reduce morbidity. Although it may seem complex in the beginning, it becomes user-friendly gradually.

“Even as traditional approaches were effective to a certain extent, they had limitations in terms of precision, accuracy, and the ability to navigate complex anatomical structures, particularly in cases involving deep-seated lesions or intricate spinal pathologies. The introduction of neuronavigation technology revolutionised brain and spinal surgery by providing surgeons with real-time, high-resolution imaging and precise navigation capabilities,” said Dr Patnaik.

Real-time assistance during surgery

This method utilises a set of computer-assisted technologies to guide or navigate within the borders of the skull or vertebral column during surgery. It is synonymous with image-guided and computer-aided surgery. “Before the new technique was introduced, brain and spinal surgeries relied primarily on the surgeon’s anatomical knowledge, while preoperative imaging such as MRI or CT scans provided intraoperative visuals and tactile feedback. The new tool provides numerous advantages like more accurate planning and higher precision for intraoperative localisation of different anatomical structures by offering greater surgical safety,” said Dr Amit Jaiswal, senior consultant, neurosurgery and spinal surgery, AMRI Hospitals.

He added that neuronavigation allows surgeons to determine the precise location and assess margins, and helps in planning a surgical approach to the targeted lesion without affecting the surrounding neurovascular structures. During the procedure, specialised instruments equipped with tracking sensors are used to visualise the patient’s anatomy in real-time on a computer screen. The surgeon utilises this navigation system to guide the surgical instruments to the intended target with high precision.

“Neuronavigation allows surgeons to precisely locate and target lesions or abnormalities within the brain or spine. This accuracy minimises the risk of damaging critical structures, such as blood vessels or functional areas of the brain, during the procedure,” said Dr Samir Kalra, senior consultant and professor of neurosurgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Ganga Ram Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Minimise risks, quicker recovery

It is particularly beneficial for patients with complex brain and spinal pathologies, including brain tumours, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, cerebrovascular disorders, dystonia, spinal cord tumours, traumatic brain injuries and degenerative spinal conditions. Patients with lesions located in eloquent or critical areas of the brain or spine, where preservation of function is paramount, often benefit significantly from neuronavigation-guided approaches.

Neurosurgeons have been using surgical navigation for a wide variety of minimally invasive endoscopic approaches to the skull base and spinal procedures. Although the core technology has not changed since its introduction, clinical experiences have grown considerably. The procedure is done mainly in four phases - preoperative planning, image registration, surgical navigation and intraoperative monitoring.

Continuous feedback from the navigation system ensures that the surgical plan is executed accurately, allowing for adjustments as needed.

“The new strategic technique helps preserve vital structures and function, reducing the likelihood of postoperative deficits or complications. As a result, post-operative quality of life for patients is improved following surgery by avoiding unintended injury,” Dr Kalra added.This technique allows doctors to track the exact position of surgical tools relative to the patients anatomy during procedure. “Neuronavigation is a transformative technology like a GPS system specifically designed for the brain and spinal area. Throughout the procedure, the system tracks the position of surgical instruments relative to the patient’s anatomy. This constant feedback ensures the utmost safety and accuracy throughout the entire surgery,” said Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, director of Aster Global Institute of Neurosciences, and lead consultant at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

Cost and benefits

The technique is now available across cities in the country, offering patients access to state-of-the-art neurosurgical care at competitive costs, ultimately contributing to improved outcomes.

The cost of neuronavigation-guided brain and spinal surgery can vary depending on several factors, including the complexity, the technology used, the surgeon’s expertise, and the hospital facilities. On average, the cost ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for brain procedures and Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for spinal procedures. There is no extra cost for neuronavigation techniques at government institutions like AIIMS. Earlier, hospitals were charging more as the cost of the equipment was several crores. Now both the cost of the equipment and surgery have dropped significantly. “The technology is available in top neurosurgical centres across the country. Though it requires a one-time investment for the hospital, there is only minimal recurring cost for patients,” said Dr Arjun Chacko, senior consultant, neurosurgery, Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulum.

(With inputs from Ashish Srivastava @ New Delhi, Rishita Khanna @ Bengaluru, and Anna Jose @ Kochi)