Regal splendour relived!

Uttarakhand is literally one of the few states in the country that not only gives equal importance to spirituality and leisure but also lets you experience royalty in its modern avatar. In the mornings you may embark on an adventurous trek, savouring a delicious and satiating garhwali thali and by nightfall you could find yourselves chanting mantras at a Ganga aarti. On our recent trip to Uttarakhand, we also realised that the state has quite the number of heritage royal estates that have been converted to luxury and boutique hotels — all thanks to the erstwhile royalties who ruled over the state. We bring you five of our favourite properties — all promising unique and brilliant architecture — across Uttarakhand, that you need to keep on your checklist if you wish to treat yourselves to a staycation at a sojourn that promises to make time stand still.
Kinwani House
If you are looking for a space that provides you an escape from the city and offers you the perfect relaxing getaway, Kinwani House by Aalia Collection is probably the best! This property, which is perched above Rishikesh and is amidst serene Himalayan foothills, is an architectural brilliance. Built in 1954, it was once the private home of a member of the Tehri-Garhwal royal family. It boasts six large suites and is spread across two floors. The space is the perfect mixture of art blended with modernity. With lush gardens, a conservatory, a temperature-controlled pool and breathtaking views of the Ganga River, the property is the ideal destination to get a feel of royalty. Rs 23,250 onwards. At Narendra Nagar, Rishikesh.
Pilibhit House, Haridwar – IHCL SeleQtions
This century-old aristocratic mansion was recently refurbished and is one of the unique and luxurious addresses to base a trip to Haridwar. The property, which is often mistaken as a floating residence, has been a living heirloom that belonged to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913 that has been restored and now is a part of IHCL SeleQtions’ portfolio. The hotel is built on the traditional Indian principle of purushartha — the four spiritual stages of life and boasts 35 rooms and suites, wrapped around a serene courtyard, private ghat, swimming pool and balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganga ghat and the Shivalik mountains. Rs 29,000 onwards. At Niranjani Akhara Marg, Sharvan Nath Nagar.
WelcomHeritage Kasmanda Palace
This elegant structure built by captain Rennie Tailour in 1836 formed a section of the Christ Church complex, which has now been turned into a magnificent heritage hotel. The hotel is a wonderful combination of new-age amenities and old-age architecture that promises an unmatched experience to its guests. Having been an abode to royalties and famous dignitaries who belonged to India as well as abroad, the hotel still has the royal aura it sported when it housed Awadh royalty. The hotel has twenty-nine grand rooms with a well-maintained old royal charm. Rs 6,000 onwards. At The Mall Road, Mussoorie.
The Naini Retreat, Nainital
This historic hotel has been historically known to be the residence of the maharaja of Pilibhit. This 5-star property is situated on the picturesque Ayarpatta Slopes and provides a breathtaking view of Nainital. This heritage space embodies an old-world charm along with contemporary luxury, hence, guests can experience an amalgam of both. The property also features a Maharaja Wing, which is secluded from the main wing of the hotel. With five expansive rooms and a private library, which overlooks the famous lake in Nainital, it’s a sanctuary of peace and tranquility. Rs 8,500 onwards. At Ayarpatta Slopes, Mallital.
The Claridges Nabha Residence
This luxury property in Mussoorie was the summer residence of the maharaja of Nabha. The hotel has hosted British officials, nawabs, rajas and maharajas and so, has witnessed the splendour of the royal times. Boasting 22 luxury rooms, each one has a charm of its own. Surrounded by magnificent hills, it is a perfect retreat to escape city life. Since the property is set in the midst of 13 acres of cedar and silver oak forests, this is a perfect place if you are looking to experience royalty, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Rs 8,000 onwards. At Airfield Barlowgunj, Mussoorie.