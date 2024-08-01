Regal splendour relived!

Uttarakhand is literally one of the few states in the country that not only gives equal importance to spirituality and leisure but also lets you experience royalty in its modern avatar. In the mornings you may embark on an adventurous trek, savouring a delicious and satiating garhwali thali and by nightfall you could find yourselves chanting mantras at a Ganga aarti. On our recent trip to Uttarakhand, we also realised that the state has quite the number of heritage royal estates that have been converted to luxury and boutique hotels — all thanks to the erstwhile royalties who ruled over the state. We bring you five of our favourite properties — all promising unique and brilliant architecture — across Uttarakhand, that you need to keep on your checklist if you wish to treat yourselves to a staycation at a sojourn that promises to make time stand still.

Kinwani House

If you are looking for a space that provides you an escape from the city and offers you the perfect relaxing getaway, Kinwani House by Aalia Collection is probably the best! This property, which is perched above Rishikesh and is amidst serene Himalayan foothills, is an architectural brilliance. Built in 1954, it was once the private home of a member of the Tehri-Garhwal royal family. It boasts six large suites and is spread across two floors. The space is the perfect mixture of art blended with modernity. With lush gardens, a conservatory, a temperature-controlled pool and breathtaking views of the Ganga River, the property is the ideal destination to get a feel of royalty. Rs 23,250 onwards. At Narendra Nagar, Rishikesh.