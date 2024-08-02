Major smartphone launches in August 2024

The second half of the year usually sees a number of smartphone launches. And many of them will happen this month. Several high-profile devices, including flagship models like the Google Pixel 9 series, are slated for release in August. Among them are Vivo's V40 series, Motorola's Edge 50, and Poco's M6 Plus. Here’s a quick look:

Google Pixel 9 Series

American tech giant Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 9 series in India on August 14. The series will have four new devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Pixel phones can be bought from Flipkart. On August 14, only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in India, a day after their official launch in the US.

Vivo V40 Series

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo will launch Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in India on August 7. Initial reports suggest these smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipsets. The Vivo V40 could be the first mid-range smartphone co-engineered by Zeiss. The Vivo V40 Pro may include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.