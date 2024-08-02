Major smartphone launches in August 2024

The second half of the year usually sees a number of smartphone launches. And many of them will happen this month. Several high-profile devices, including flagship models like the Google Pixel 9 series, are slated for release in August. Among them are Vivo's V40 series, Motorola's Edge 50, and Poco's M6 Plus. Here’s a quick look:
Google Pixel 9 Series
American tech giant Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 9 series in India on August 14. The series will have four new devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Pixel phones can be bought from Flipkart. On August 14, only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in India, a day after their official launch in the US.
Vivo V40 Series
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo will launch Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in India on August 7. Initial reports suggest these smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipsets. The Vivo V40 could be the first mid-range smartphone co-engineered by Zeiss. The Vivo V40 Pro may include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.
Motorola Edge 50
Motorola introduced the Motorola Edge 50 on August 1, 2024. This model is claimed to be the world’s slimmest MIL-810H-certified smartphone, featuring a Sony-LYTIA 700C camera sensor and an IP68-rated build. The base model will be joined by the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with up to 1900 nits peak brightness and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Honor will launch the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India on August 2. This device will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. The Magic 6 Pro will be available exclusively on Amazon, the company's website, and select offline retail stores.
Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1
Poco is set to launch the Poco M6 Plus 5G smartphone and Poco Buds X1 on August 1. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch LCD screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC. It will be backed by a 5,030mAh battery and include a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor and 3x in-sensor zoom support. The Poco Buds X1 will complement the phone as the company's new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.