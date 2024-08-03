Social cost of collapse of vulture population

NEW DELHI: A new study has found a direct correlation between the collapse of the vulture population and the rising human mortality by over a lakh per year in India besides increasing the burden on the economy. As per the study, over 5 lakh additional people died, which caused $350 billion loss to the country’s economy between 2000-2005 due to the collapse of the vulture population.

Vultures were once ubiquitous across the country with a population that may have exceeded 50 million birds. But by the second half of 1990 decade, the number of Indian vultures in the wild fell by over 95%. The only parallel to the fastest decline of vultures in recorded history is the extinction of the passenger pigeons in the US.

The sudden collapse of populations of the scavenger birds was attributed to the use of a painkiller medicine, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Diclofenac, to treat cattle. Vulture deaths triggered a sanitation shock, led to increased incidents of the spread of diseases like rabies, diminished water quality and impacted human health.

The new research, “The Social Costs of Keystone Species Collapse: Evidence From The Decline of Vultures in India” by Eyal Frank of the University of Chicago and Anant Sudarshan of the University of Warwick, underlined that the all-cause human mortality rate increased by more than 4%, which implies mortality damages of around $69.4 billion per year.