One in every five Indians has hearing loss

Technology has advanced so much that doctors nowadays consider replacing organs rather than repairing the damage. This is a fundamental shift owing to technology at our disposal, says Dr Mohan Kameswaran, MD, Madras ENT Research Foundation, Chennai. In an interview with Sinduja Jane, he talks about the advancements in the treatment of ENT problems and factors that contribute to hearing loss. Edited excerpts:

What are the latest advancements and innovations in the ENT field?

Neural implants—implants that interact with the brain—are the latest technology adapted by the ENT specialty. Auditory brainstem implants (ABI) are a good example of neural implants. In this, a central neural auditory prosthesis is surgically implanted to treat profound hearing loss due to a non-functioning cochlea, especially among children.

In 99% of children who are congenital deaf, the inner ear or cochlear hair cells responsible for hearing are not developed. A cochlear implant bypasses the hair cells and directly stimulates the nerve endings. So, the interrupted circuit is restored. The remaining 1% are born without the inner ear, and here we can’t put a cochlear implant. A technology has been developed in which there is a possibility of putting a chip in the brainstem where there is a small auditory area. In Chennai, close to 100 brainstem implants have been done in children.